Three Police Chief Candidates Advance to Interviews in Duncanville

DUNCANVILLE, TX — City Manager Douglas E. Finch and Assistant City Manager Robert D.

Brown, Jr. have invited three police chief candidates to interview for the top leadership position in the Duncanville Police Department. The interviews will take place on Wednesday, August 7, 2024.

“Thanks to the invaluable support of T2 Professional Consulting, LLC, we’ve made significant progress in filling this crucial position within our organization,” said Mr. Finch. “We sincerely appreciate the interest of all candidates and are excited to announce that we have selected three highly qualified public safety professionals to advance to the interview stage. The selected candidate’s expertise and dedication will be instrumental as we move forward to lead Duncanville into a promising future.”

In April 2024, the Duncanville City Manager contracted with T2 Professional Consulting, LLC, to assist with recruiting a new Police and Fire Chief. For the Police Chief position, T2 received 20 applications. They then used a patented Bench Marking and Tri-Metrix process to narrow the field to the three best matches for the City of Duncanville.

The candidates who have advanced to the interview process are:

Kenneth Booker

Mr. Booker has earned a Master of Science in Leadership and a Bachelor of Science in Public Safety Administration from Grand Canyon University in Phoenix, Arizona. He is also a graduate of the I.A.C.P Leadership in Police Organization (West Point Leadership Model) through the Arizona P.O.S.T. in Phoenix, Arizona.

Mr. Booker served with the Maricopa County Sheriff’s Office from 1991 until his retirement in 2023. During his career, he held command roles in Patrol Operations, the Enforcement Bureau, Basic Sworn Academy, Court Security, Tactical Operations, and Deputy Chief of the Bureau of Internal Oversight. Additionally, Mr. Booker served as Interim Chief of Police for Youngtown, Arizona, for one (1) year as the municipality transitioned to Maricopa County for police services.

Brad Leonard

Mr. Leonard has earned a Master of Science in Criminology and Criminal Justice from Texas Christian University in Fort Worth, Texas, a Bachelor of Science in Business Administration from Abilene Christian University in Abilene, Texas, and is a graduate of the School of Police Supervision at the Center for American and International Law in Plano, Texas.

Over the last 22 years, Mr. Leonard has served in Field Operations, Investigative Services, and SWAT for the Grand Prairie, Texas Police Department. He has twelve (12) years of experience leading in a law enforcement environment. Mr. Leonard holds the position of Deputy Chief of Police, which he was promoted to in February 2020.

Matthew Stogner

Mr. Stogner earned a Bachelor of Science in Criminal Justice Administration from the University of Phoenix, graduated from the 72nd Session of the Police Executive Research Forum Senior Management Institute, and graduated from the School of Police Supervision at the Institute for Law Enforcement Administration in Plano, Texas.

Over the past 26 years, Mr. Stogner has served in Field Operations, Investigative Services, Administrative Services, and Special Operations. Mr. Stogner has nine (9) years of experience leading in a law enforcement environment. Mr. Stogner was promoted to Assistant Chief of Police for the City of Duncanville in 2021 and is currently the Interim Chief of Police for the City of Duncanville.

The City will establish two panels responsible for conducting the interviews. The Police Chief employee interview panel will consist of six members from the Duncanville Police Department and one local citizen. The executive interview panel will comprise the City Manager, Assistant City Manager, one council member, three local Police Chiefs, and a Duncanville citizen.

Police Chief interviews will be conducted on Wednesday, August 7, 2024, at Duncanville City Hall (203 E. Wheatland Rd., Duncanville, TX 75116).