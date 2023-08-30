Three Fugitives From Top 10 Most Wanted Lists Now Back in Custody

Facebook

AUSTIN – Three of Texas’ 10 Most Wanted offenders are back in custody following their recent arrests. Texas 10 Most Wanted Sex Offender Shane Burleigh was arrested August 18. Texas 10 Most Wanted Fugitives Terran Green and Daniel Noble were each arrested August 17. A Texas Crime Stoppers reward will not be paid in any of the arrests.

Shane Brett Burleigh, 49, was arrested in Bloomington, Ind. by members of the U.S. Marshals Great Lakes Regional Fugitive Task Force with coordination from the U.S. Marshals Lone Star Fugitive Task Force in Waco, including Texas Department of Public Safety (DPS) Special Agents. The Monroe County Sheriff’s Office (Indiana) assisted in the multi-agency fugitive investigation. In 2003, Burleigh was convicted in Indiana of indecency with a child by sexual contact following an incident with a 14-year-old girl. Burleigh also has a history of failing to register as a sex offender and has been convicted multiple times for battery resulting in bodily injury.

Burleigh had been wanted since February 2023, when the Texas DPS Criminal Investigations Division in Waco issued a warrant for his arrest for failure to comply with sex offender registration requirements. The following month, an additional warrant for failure to comply with sex offender registration requirements was issued out of McLennan County. For more information, view Burleigh’s captured bulletin.

Terran Dorval Green, 34, was arrested in Humble by members of the U.S. Marshals Gulf Coast Violent Offenders Fugitive Task Force, including Texas DPS Special Agents. Multiple local, county, state and federal agencies assisted in the fugitive investigation. Green is identified as the suspect in the shooting of a Harris County Sheriff’s Office Deputy that prompted a Blue Alert on Aug. 16, 2023.

Green had been wanted since March 2023, when multiple warrants were issued out of Hays County for his arrest including unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon, carrying a prohibited weapon, unlawful use of a criminal instrument, theft of property, theft of a firearm and criminal mischief. In June 2023, a warrant was also issued out of Harris County for his arrest for aggravated assault of a family member with a firearm. For more information, view Green’s captured bulletin.

Daniel Ryan Noble, 40, was arrested in Lexington, Ky. by members of the U.S. Marshals Central Kentucky Fugitive Task Force with coordination from the U.S. Marshals Joint East Texas Fugitive Task Force in Beaumont. Texas DPS Special Agents assisted in the multi-agency fugitive investigation. In April 2022, Noble was arrested by the Groves Police Department and charged with indecency with a child by sexual contact. He subsequently bonded out.

Noble had been wanted since February 2023, when warrants were issued out of Jefferson County for his arrest for four counts of sexual assault of a child, one count of indecency with a child and one count of driving while intoxicated. For more information, view Noble’s captured bulletin.

Texas Crime Stoppers, which the Governor’s Criminal Justice Division funds, offers cash rewards to any person who provides information that leads to the arrest of one of Texas’ 10 Most Wanted Fugitives or Sex Offenders. So far in 2023, DPS and other agencies have arrested 29 Texas 10 Most Wanted Fugitives and Sex Offenders. In addition, $85,000 in rewards has been paid for tips that yielded arrests.

To be eligible for cash rewards, tipsters MUST provide information to authorities using one of the following three methods:

Call the Crime Stoppers hotline at 1-800-252-TIPS (8477).

Submit a web tip through the DPS website by selecting the fugitive you have information about then clicking on the link under their picture.

Submit a Facebook tip by clicking the “SUBMIT A TIP” link (under the “About” section).

All tips are anonymous — regardless of how they are submitted — and tipsters will be provided a tip number instead of using a name.

DPS investigators work with local law enforcement agencies to select fugitives for the Texas 10 Most Wanted Fugitives and Sex Offenders Lists. You can find the current lists — with photos — on the DPS website.

Do not attempt to apprehend these fugitives; they are considered armed and dangerous.