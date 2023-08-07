The Texas Education Agency Awards Faith Family Academy a Grant of $999,600 for After School Program

Dallas, TX — The Texas Education Agency (TEA) has awarded Faith Family Academy the 2023-2024 Nita M. Lowey 21st Century Community Learning Centers grant of $999,600 for its Texas ACE after-school program. Faith Family Academy was one of only 50 school districts, non-profit organizations, or education service centers to receive a grant out of 135 eligible applicants. The one-year grant takes effect August 1 and is renewable for up to five years.
The grant will be used for the 2023-2024 school year and will allow Faith Family Academy to increase the number of students it serves in its after-school program. The after-school initiative is available to grades Pre-K – 12th at the Oak Cliff and Waxahachie campuses, five days a week, from dismissal until 6 p.m. In addition to the academic and enrichment activities, students will receive a nutritious meal.
“We are honored to receive the Nita M. Lowey 21st Century Community Learning Centers grant and are eager to implement the program’s measurable goals of improving reading & math academic performance, enhancing school attendance and overall student engagement in learning,” said Dr. Mollie Purcell Mozley, Superintendent of Faith Family Academy.
The after-school program includes:
- Targeted academic support using first rate instructional materials;
- High-impact tutoring;
- Student interest-based enrichment, including college and career readiness, service learning, physical fitness, health and wellness
,and fine arts; and
- Engagement that connects parents to the school and community.
About Faith Family Academy
Faith Family Academy is an open enrollment free, charter school district in Dallas and Ellis counties, with a mission to educate, empower and inspire every child for lifelong success. With a focus on college, career, and military readiness, Faith Family Academy serves almost 3,000 students on two campuses in Dallas (Oak Cliff) and Waxahachie, Texas. Signature Programs including EXPLORE360® Adventure Learning, Navy JROTC, championship-caliber Athletics, Two-Way Dual Language, Dual Enrollment College Credit and Visual and Performing Arts are just a few ways Faith Family Academy puts students first to extend public education beyond the classroom.