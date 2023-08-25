The NABMW Installation of Officers Ceremony, Dallas, TX Chapter This Saturday

38 shares Facebook

NABMW Dallas, TX Installation of Officers Ceremony

August 26, 2023

12:00 P.M. to 2:00 P.M.

Location:

COURTYARD DALLAS

MIDLOTHIAN AT MIDLOTHIAN

CONFERENCE CENTER,

3 COMMUNITY DR.

Midlothian, TX 76065

The Installation ceremony will start an NABMW Chapter in the city of Dallas, Texas.

The charter members are as follows: Retired U.S. Army CPT Tira Bolder; Retired U.S. Army 1SG Jannie Harp; Retired U.S. Army MSG Claudia M. Jackson; Retired U.S. Army SSG, Margarita Wade; U.S. Air Force Veteran SSgt Jenei Ford; Retired U.S. Navy LN1 Carolyn Ford; U.S. Army Veteran CPL Lakeisha M. Trimm; U.S. Army Veteran SPC LaNeika R. Johnson; U.S. Army Veteran SPC Tenna Adams; Retired U.S. Air Force A1C LaTisha M. Russaw; U.S. Air Force Veteran A1C Aisha Renee Hall; U.S. Army Veteran PFC Jeanette Thomas; Retired U.S. Army COL Dwight Lawrence, Associate; Resha Aldridge, Associate; Jameisa Cardell, Associate and Maykayla A. Jackson, Associate.

The National President of NABMW, Dr. Annette Tucker-Osborne, COL (Ret) will be present as well as the National NABMW Secretary, Judith L. Cotten, SSG (Ret) and NABMW Regional Director, U.S. Army Veteran Bettie Vaughan.

NABMW History:

The National Association of Black Military Women (NABMW) is an association of women located throughout the country who are veterans and current members of the United States Armed Forces. It was founded under the former name of “The Black WAAC, WAC, Women in Service.” Black Military Women existed or served during American Revolution, World War One, World War Two and Korean Wars. There was no media, documentaries, displays. Nothing in the history books. Black Military Women were not shown in war movies.

Our Mission Statement:

To seek out, record, maintain and tell the history and heritage of African-American Military Women who served and are serving in the United States Armed Forces.

Our Motto:

“To Tell HerStory”

Gladys Carter was the founder of The National Association of Black Military Women (NABMW).

Mary McLeod Bethune, championed for the inclusion of Black women in WAC to serve overseas.

Gladys Carter was one of the 855 black women who served in the 6888th Cent

ral Postal Directory Battalion. The 6888th consisted of only all black women and they deployed overseas during World War II.

The 6888th was awarded the Congressional Gold Medal in March 2022.

The Installation Ceremony is inspirational in nature and leaves the officers and the community with a sense of appreciation for the military service of black women such as the women who served in the 6888th Central Postal Directory Battalion and many more and the volunteers who have taken an oath of office to continue carrying out the mission of NABMW.

Press Release: NABMW