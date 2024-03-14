The Mousetrap Opens at Duncanville Community Theatre

Facebook

The Mousetrap, Agatha Christie’s classic murder mystery, opens at 8 p.m. March 14 at Duncanville Community Theatre. Regular performances will continue at 8 p.m. March 15 and 21-23, with a Sunday matinee at 3 p.m. March 17.

A cast of unique and interesting characters find themselves snowed in– along with a crazed, manic killer– at Monkswell Manor in Berkshire. Murder and mystery combine in this famous tale for a wickedly thrilling evening of theater. The Mousetrap is set in the mid-1950s in the Great Hall at Monkswell Manor.

The Mousetrap Cast and Director

The ensemble cast is directed by Brianna Roberts. Featured members of the cast include Zoe Wilkerson as Mollie Ralston; Micah Taylor as Giles Ralston; Ash Alamo as Christopher Wren; and Rebecca Hackney as Mrs. Boyle. James McKey is also featured as Major Metcalf, while Mari Vega plays Miss Casewell. Christian Taylor is Mr. Paravicini, and Clark Hackney plays Detective Sergeant Trotter.

The Duncanville Community Theatre Production Staff for The Mousetrap includes Wendy Acosta as Production Manager and Sound Operator. Lighting Operator is Anson Horton, and Master Carpenter is Joe Skrivanek. James McKey handles the Sound Design, and Rebecca Hackney is the Scenic Artist. Lighting Design is by Velyncia Caldwell, with lighting assistants Jesse Caldwell and Jacoby Mallory.

Set work for The Mousetrap was handled by Wendy Acosta, Clark Hackney, Rebecca Hackney, Anson Horton, James McKey, Brianna Roberts, Joe Skrivanek, Mari Vega, and Kayla Worsham.

Duncanville Community Theatre administration

The administration team for Duncanville Community Theatre features Amy Jackson as Executive Director; Joe Skrivanek as Tech Coordinator; and Heather Winkelman as Associate Director. The Box Office Crew includes Jerry Ayers, Velyncia Caldwell, Erin Golden, Elisa Guse, and Janet Jordan. Polly Rains, Tommie Rains, Judy Smithey, Vanessa Taylor, Connie Walker, Pat Weaver, and Heather Winkelman are also on the team.

Reservations are recommended for The Mousetrap, and can be made by calling 972-780-5707 or emailing boxoffice@dctheatre.org. At the March 15 performance, the lobby will be dedicated the Betty Michalski Lobby. Betty-style snacks and sips will also be featured at intermission during this special performance. The Duncanville Community Theatre is located at 106 S. Main Street in Duncanville.

Interested in joining the fun at Duncanville Community Theatre? Auditions for their next production, Ken Ludwig’s “Leading Ladies,” will be held at the Rita K. Daniels Annex, 226 W. Daniel, March 18-19 at 7 p.m. The show will be directed by Elisa Guse, and there are roles for five males and three females age 20s to 65ish. Performances will be May 9-12 and 16-18. For more info, please visit dctheatre.org.