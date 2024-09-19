The Lonestar Love Potion Brings Laughter to Duncanville

Facebook

The Lonestar Love Potion, a comedy written by Michael Parker and directed by Elisa Guse, opens Sept. 19 at Duncanville Community Theatre. Reservations are recommended for performances (8 p.m. Sept. 19-21 and 25-28, with a 3 p.m. matinee Sun., Sept. 22). Call 972-780-5707 or email boxoffice@dctheatre.org for reservations.

Plot Synopsis: The wealthy landowner of a large Texas ranch has died, and predictably has left everything to his niece. However, after the reading of the will, the long-time butler produces a reputed love potion. Before long, everyone is sipping the potion sample with hilarious results. The action takes place in the main house of the L.P. Circle Ranch in Texas, owned by the late Mr. Edward Stancliffe. It is set in the summertime, mid-1990s.

Lonestar Love Potion Company

Cassidy Hortman plays Melody, and Jeremy Newcxomer is Jarvis. Vanessa Taylor plays Patrice Leadley, with Christian Taylor as Michael Leadley. Audrian West is Mr. Oakfield; Morgan Moore plays Tammy-Jo Harper; and Christine Woods plays Mary-Lou Winston.

Production Crew members include Wendy Acosta as Production Manager and Sound Operator. Tish Edwards is Lighting Operator, Joe Skrivanek is the Master Carpenter; and Rebecca Hackney is the Scenic Artist for the theatre’s production.

Set work crew members are Wendy Acosta, Tish Edwards, Cindy Ellis, Elisa Guse, Clark Hackney, Rebecca Hackney, Morgan Moore, Joe Skrivanek, and Audrian West.

Duncanville Community Theatre administration includes Executive Director Amy Jackson, Technical Coordinator Joe Skrivanek, and Associate Director Heather Winkelman-McKey.

Special thanks for the production of The Lonestar Love Potion goes to A.V. Pro, Inc.; Bain & Sconce C.P.A.’s; Cindy Evans; and Bluff Dale TX Businesses. (They include the Greenwood Salon, Tiny Home Retreat at Waumpil Creek Ranch, The Salon at Morgan Mill; and Ladies at Mountain Lakes Ranch).

Duncanville Community Theatre

Next up for Duncanville Community Theatre is “Not a Creature Was Stirring,” Nov. 21-24 and Dec. 5-7. Auditions for the holiday show will be held Sept. 23-24 at 7 p.m. at the Rita K. Annex, 226 W. Daniel in Duncanville. Adult roles for four males and five females, various ages, are available. For more info, check dctheatre.org/workshops-auditions.

Duncanville Community Theatre is located at 106 S. Main Street in Duncanville. For more information, please call the box office at 972-780-5707.