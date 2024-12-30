The Lightning Thief Presented by Junior Players Jan. 9-11

Facebook

The Lightning Thief: The Percy Jackson Musical will be presented by Junior Players Jan. 9-11, 2025. Based on Rick Riordan’s best-selling novel, this action-packed musical features a thrilling rock score and a mythical storyline. Performances start at 8 p.m., with a Jan. 12 matinee at 2:30 p.m., at the Moody Performance Hall in Dallas.

The musical production is directed by Sasha Maya Ada, with Associate Director Lisette Sandoval Perez, and Music Director Bryce Biffle. The Lightning Thief will be performed by sixteen highly talented teenagers from 8 different North Texas High Schools. As with all Junior Players programs, there will be no cost for the participants to be a part of the production. General Admission tickets will be $15 and student/senior tickets will be $10, making the performances easily accessible and affordable for all North Texas area families.

The Lightning Thief

As the half-blood son of a Greek god, Percy Jackson has newly-discovered powers he can’t control, a destiny he doesn’t want, and a mythology textbook’s worth of monsters on his trail. When Zeus’s master lightning bolt is stolen and Percy becomes the prime suspect, he has to find and return the bolt to prove his innocence and prevent a war between the gods.

The Lightning Thief is the ninth musical produced by Junior Players in the Dallas Arts District. Junior Players launched its winter musical program in January 2015 with its highly successful production of In the Heights. In addition to being the first fully produced musical to take place in the Moody Performance Hall, the production brought hundreds of new and diverse audience members into the Dallas Arts District.

The Junior Players

The Junior Players organization provides students with real hands-on professional theatrical training at no cost to the participants. Junior Players serves the youth of Dallas by providing accessible programming for all children in the North Texas area. This is the ninth musical produced by the nonprofit.

Junior Players was founded in 1955, and is the oldest nonprofit children’s theater organization in Dallas. Over its existence, Junior Players has striven to meet the changing needs of the community. From 1955 to 1989, Junior Players presented traditional children’s theater productions performed entirely by children and teenagers. In 1989, the Board of Directors changed the focus of Junior Players activities, deciding that Junior Players can best serve the youth of Dallas by providing free programming accessible to all the children of North Texas Junior Players, therefore, exclusively provides free arts education programs in local recreation and cultural centers, housing projects, elementary and middle schools, and through social service agencies serving youth at risk. For more information, please visit juniorplayers.org/.