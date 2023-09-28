The Junior League of Fort Worth Announces 17th Annual Christmas in Cowtown Holiday Gift Market

Facebook

September 28, 2023 (Fort Worth, TX) –The Junior League of Fort Worth (JLFW) is hosting its 17th annual Christmas in Cowtown Holiday Gift Market (Market) at the Amon G. Carter Jr. Exhibits Hall in the Will Rogers Memorial Center. From Thursday, October 12, through Sunday, October 15, holiday shoppers can peruse more than 200 merchants from across the country, showcasing home goods, jewelry, clothing, children’s gifts, and more. Single-day tickets cost $15 and can be purchased at christmasincowtown.com.

“We look forward to welcoming everyone to the 17th annual Christmas in Cowtown Holiday Gift Market,” said Kendall Riddell, 2023 Christmas in Cowtown Co-Chair. “Over the last 16 years, Christmas in Cowtown has become a time-honored tradition that kicks off the holiday shopping season. Christmas in Cowtown is the largest fundraiser for the JLFW, and proceeds from the event directly benefit our community. We invite you to join us as we celebrate the elegance and tradition of Christmas in Cowtown as a Traditional Southern Affair.”

The Market kicks off with the Preview Party on Wednesday, October 11, featuring private shopping, light bites, handcrafted cocktails, and live music. On Thursday, October 12, the Private Shopping Experience will include mimosas, light bites, and an exclusive shopping experience before doors open to the public at noon. Magdalena’s will be catering the light bites for both events. Tickets to these events cost $125 and $75, respectively, and can be purchased at christmasincowtown.com.

The 17 th annual fundraising event allows for JLFW to invest into the local community. The 2022 Market raised over $1 million for the first time, and since its inception, the Market has raised more than $7 million that has been invested into significant projects and partnerships in Fort Worth and Tarrant County. Beneficiaries of the 2023 Market include ACH Child and Family Services, Casa Mañana, Daniel Migael Foundation, Fort Worth Youth Orchestra, Fortress, Girls on the Run, Justin’s Place, Salvation Army, and Tarrant Area Food Bank.

Tickets to the Market and our special events are on sale now. All ticket sales are final with no exceptions or refunds. Strollers are not permitted in the Market. For more information, please visit christmasincowtown.com.

2023 Christmas in Cowtown Market Dates and Times

– Thursday, October 12, 2023, Noon – 7 p.m.

– Friday, October 13, 2023, 9 a.m. – 7 p.m.

– Saturday, October 14, 2023, 9 a.m. – 7 p.m.

– Sunday, October 15, 2023, 10 a.m. – 4 p.m.

Amon G. Carter, Jr. Exhibits Hall

Will Rogers Memorial Center

3401 W Lancaster Ave.

Fort Worth, Texas 76107

About the Junior League of Fort Worth

The Junior League of Fort Worth, Inc. is a Member of The Association of Junior Leagues International, an organization of women whose shared mission is to advance women’s leadership for meaningful community impact through volunteer action, collaboration, and training. Established in 1929, the Junior League of Fort Worth plays an integral part in the communities of Fort Worth. By empowering women and providing valuable leadership training, we are giving local women the tools to get involved, put their talents to work, and positively impact the communities of Fort Worth. Learn more at juniorleaguefw.org.