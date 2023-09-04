“The Great American Trailer Park Musical” Opens at Lyric Stage Studio

Facebook

Twitter

Pinterest

The Great American Trailer Park Musical, presented by Lyric Stage, opens Friday for a month-long run. The musical is their first ever production in the new Lyric Stage Studio space in Dallas Design District.

Described as “South Park meets Desperate Housewives” by the New York Sun, the warmhearted musical comedy follows Pippi, a stripper on the run. She’s the new tenant at Armadillo Acres—Florida’s most exclusive trailer park. When she comes between agoraphobic Jeannie and her tollbooth collector husband, storm clouds gather and hilarity ensues. The show is rated R for strong adult language and sexual content, suitable for age 18 and above.

Trailer Park Food & Trash Can Punch

This production includes a new food element never seen before at a Lyric Stage production. The grill will be lit and the Lyric Stage team will serve up chili dogs, hamburgers, and Frito pie. Top it all off with Trash Can Punch, served in a souvenir cup for a truly immersive, delicious “Trailer Park” experience.

Show times are Thursday, Friday, and Saturday at 8 pm. All performances will be held at the Lyric Stage Studio Space in the Design District (1170 Quaker Street). General admission tickets are available for $50. Tickets may be purchased online at ticketdfw.com or by calling the box office at 214-871-5000.

Andy Baldwin, Mary Gilbreath Grim, and Cara Serber will reprise their roles as Duke, Jeannie, and Linoleum, respectively. The cast includes: Greg Hullett as Norbert, Mary Gilbreath Grim as Jeannie, Andy Baldwin as Duke, Alena Cardenez as Pippi, Pamela Anglero’ as Pickles, Samantha Padilla as Betty, Cara Serber as Linoleum, Keith J Warren as Norbert Understudy and 2nd Duke US. The cast also includes Briana Berk as Jeannie/Pippi/Pickles US, Ben Ashcraft as Duke US, and Megan Kelly Bates as Pickles/Betty/Lin US.

Bruce Greer serves as Music Supervisor, and Hans Grim serves as Music Director. Catherine Carpenter Cox serves as executive producer, and Andy Baldwin serves as Artistic Director for Lyric Stage’s production.

“The Great American Trailer Park Musical”

The production is rated R and contains strong adult language and sexual content. Lyric Stage follows the Covid-19 guidelines and mandates of the City of Dallas and Dallas County.

Lyric Stage, a Dallas-based 501c3 not-for-profit professional musical theatre company, was established in 1993 by Founder Steven Jones with the mission of developing and preserving the musical, a uniquely American art form. In its thirty year history, Lyric Stage has produced over 125 productions, which includes 21 world-premiere musicals and 2 Off-Broadway shows. For more information, visit lyricstage.org.