‘THE CHOSEN’ GIVES FIRST LOOK AT SEASON 4, ANNOUNCES FULL-SEASON RELEASE IN THEATERS

DALLAS – — For the first time ever, the full season of a streaming-TV show will be released exclusively in theaters, distributed by Fathom Events. The Chosen, the groundbreaking historical drama that has become one of the most-watched shows in the world, announced its Season 4 theatrical release plan to more than 3,500 avid fans Sunday night in Dallas, TX at “The Chosen Insiders Conference” and another several thousand attending virtually. Attendees were also given a first-look at The Chosen: Season 4 teaser trailer.

Watch The Chosen: Season 4 Teaser Trailer Here

Last season, fans enjoyed the opportunity to see the premiere and finale episodes of The Chosen together in theaters.

“Every time we’ve dipped our toes in the theatrical waters, viewers have overwhelmingly told us they want more. After seeing the Season 4 episodes, we knew we’d be doing our fans a disservice if we denied them the chance to see them all on a big screen with others they can laugh and cry with,” said The Chosen’s creator and director, Dallas Jenkins.

“We are thrilled to collaborate again with The Chosen team to bring fans the entire fourth season to cinemas before it is available elsewhere,” said Ray Nutt, CEO of Fathom Events. “It is a testament to the big screen’s power to unite people and have them share in this communal experience.”

Clashing kingdoms. Rival rulers. The enemies of Jesus close in while His followers struggle to keep up, leaving Him to carry the burden alone. Season 4 promises to deliver where last season’s emotional walking on water finale left off.

The rollout of Season 4 in theaters will begin with a two-week run of Episodes 1-3 on February 1, 2024, followed by Episodes 4-6 in theaters beginning February 15, and Episodes 7-8 beginning February 29 via Fathom Events in the U.S. and Canada. The premiere episodes will also be released in theaters in LATAM, the UK, Poland, Australia, and New Zealand via a consortium of distributors. After the full-season run in theaters concludes, The Chosen will announce the debut across streaming platforms including The Chosen TV and mobile apps, broadcast and cable TV.

The Chosen has become a cultural phenomenon with impressive performance across streaming platforms such as Amazon Prime, Peacock, and Netflix, and top ratings weekly domestically on The CW.

What began as a pioneering crowd-funded project has now evolved into a global sensation with more than 10 million social media followers. Due to the efforts of the Come and See Foundation,The Chosen is on pace to be the most translated series in history, as the first three seasons will soon be available in 50 languages with plans to subtitle in more than 600.

The Chosen is a testament to the power of independent production, with Dallas Jenkins serving as writer, director, and producer. Lionsgate is the show’s global television distributor.

To top the conference off, Dallas Jenkins also announced CHRISTMAS WITH THE CHOSEN: HOLY NIGHT, which weaves The Messengers and The Shepherd into one new remastered and re-scored story. Plus, a never-before-seen performance from Andrea and Matteo Bocelli highlights seven music performances and two new monologues. This 6-day limited engagement via Fathom Events will be exclusively in theaters December 12-17. Tickets go on sale in the U.S. and Canada November 20, 2023. Trailer and artwork to be released in the coming days.

About The Chosen

The Chosen is a groundbreaking historical drama based on the life of Jesus (Jonathan Roumie), seen through the eyes of those who knew him. Set against the backdrop of Roman oppression in first-century Israel, the seven-season show shares an authentic and intimate look at Jesus’ revolutionary life and teachings. Season four premieres in theaters February 1, 2024.

The Chosen is one of the most-watched shows in the world, consistently a top performer across streaming platforms Amazon Prime, Peacock, and Netflix and a top-rated broadcast weekly on The CW. What started as a crowd-funded project has now garnered over 600 million episode views and more than 10 million social media followers.

The Chosen is an independent production written, directed, and produced by Dallas Jenkins and is distributed globally by Lionsgate.

About Fathom Events

Fathom Events is a recognized leader in the entertainment industry as one of the top distributors of content to movie theaters in North America. Owned by AMC Entertainment Inc. (NYSE: AMC); Cinemark Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: CNK); and Regal, a subsidiary of the Cineworld Group (LSE: CINE.L), Fathom operates the largest cinema distribution network, delivering a wide variety of programming and experiences to cinema audiences in all the top U.S. markets and to more than 45 countries.