The brand-new SAVOR festival at the Omni PGA Frisco Resort & Spa is May 1-4

FRISCO, TX (January 29, 2025) Omni PGA Frisco Resort & Spa along with presenting sponsor Lexus will debut SAVOR from May 1–4, 2025. This marquee event will showcase the best of Texas, celebrating world-class cuisine, top-tier entertainment, and elite golf, all set against the breathtaking backdrop of the distinctive resort and its renowned golf courses.

Curated by James Beard nominated, culinary icon Chef Beau MacMillan and acclaimed Emmy Award winning event producer Scott Savlov, SAVOR promises an unparalleled gathering of award-winning chefs, celebrated musicians, and celebrity golf enthusiasts. Guests will enjoy creations from a stellar lineup of chefs, live performances by renowned artists, and the first-ever SAVOR Celebrity Golf Invitational.

“By blending exceptional culinary experiences, world-class entertainment, and golf into one unforgettable event, we’re setting a new standard and elevating the Omni PGA Frisco Resort & Spa as a premier lifestyle destination,” said Jeff Smith, Vice President and Managing Director. “This is an incredibly special place and we’re excited to introduce a new audience to everything Texas has to offer.”

Food & Drink

Attendees are invited to join Food Network’s all-star cast of award-winning celebrity chefs and the best mixologists from across the country for a spectacular weekend of indulgence. Guests will SAVOR creations from a stellar lineup, including Aarón Sánchez, Antonia Lofaso, Stephanie Izard, John Tesar, Tony Abou-Ganim, Shota Nakajima, Dean Fearing, Kwame Onwuachi, Elizabeth Blau, Jillian Vose, Ann Kim, and Kim Canteenwalla.

Golf

The event will feature the first-annual SAVOR Celebrity Golf Invitational, offering the rare chance to tee off alongside sports legends and entertainment stars including Michael Strahan, Rob Riggle, Anthony Anderson, Aimee Garcia, Nischelle Turner, and more.

Music

Guests will enjoy live performances from top-tier artists such as the two-time grammy nominated band, Midland and American country music singer-songwriter, D. Vincent Williams throughout the event, adding a musical touch to the culinary experience.

“With a carefully curated lineup of renowned celebrities and unforgettable events, this is the must-attend event of the year. We’re showcasing to travelers that everything truly is bigger and better in Texas,” adds Smith.

Key Event Highlights:

Masters of Taste Dinner (Thursday, May 1, 2025): A curated four-course dinner prepared by award-winning chefs, paired with signature cocktails and wines, accompanied by an acoustic musical performance.

A curated four-course dinner prepared by award-winning chefs, paired with signature cocktails and wines, accompanied by an acoustic musical performance. Fork & Fire Reception (Friday, May 2, 2025): A live-fire culinary experience featuring notable chefs and food network stars grilling globally inspired dishes, complemented by cocktails from an acclaimed mixologist and a high energy musical concert.

A live-fire culinary experience featuring notable chefs and food network stars grilling globally inspired dishes, complemented by cocktails from an acclaimed mixologist and a high energy musical concert. Best of Texas Reception (Saturday, May 3, 2025): A Texas-themed celebration featuring award winning, celebrated chefs from across the state, showcasing dishes paired with local spirits and beers. An electric musical concert will close out the night.

A Texas-themed celebration featuring award winning, celebrated chefs from across the state, showcasing dishes paired with local spirits and beers. An electric musical concert will close out the night. Margaritas & Mariachis Celebrity Brunch (Sunday, May 4, 2025): A vibrant brunch featuring the best Tex-Mex cuisine from across the state, specialty margaritas, mariachi music, and a showcase of celebrity chefs and mixologists.

Omni PGA Frisco Resort & Spa is proud to partner with the North Texas Food Bank, naming it the Charity of Choice for the inaugural SAVOR event. Over the past 13 years, Omni Hotels & Resorts has demonstrated extraordinary generosity, helping to provide nearly one million meals to those in need. A portion of the proceeds from SAVOR ticket sales will go directly to the North Texas Food Bank to help fight hunger in the area.

Trisha Cunningham, President and CEO of the North Texas Food Bank, expressed gratitude for the partnership, saying, “We are incredibly thankful to Omni Hotels & Resorts for selecting us as the featured non-profit for this prestigious event. Their ongoing dedication to making a real impact in our community is truly inspiring. This partnership extends our reach and advances our mission of addressing hunger in North Texas.”

Tickets for SAVOR are on sale now. For more information and to stay updated on event details, please visit the official SAVOR website at savoromnipgafrisco.com.