Thanksgiving is looking a little more cloudy than expected, but the cooler-than-normal temps stick around for this forecast period.

Today will be sunny with highs in the low 60’s and modest northwest winds. Tonight gets chilly with lows in the upper 30’s.

Tomorrow we’ll see clouds increasing, and we could see a few sprinkles coming off a disturbance to our south (better chances southeast). Highs will settle right around 60° with light south winds. Black Friday we should see more sun with highs in the low 60’s.

A better chance for rain arrives this weekend as a cold front moves in Saturday night. Saturday should be mild with highs in the low 60’s, and overnight won’t be quite as cool with lows in the mid 40’s (overnight clouds will help keep us from cooling off too much). The cool air behind the front arrives Sunday, keeping us in the mid 50’s with a few more showers possible and gusty north winds.

Monday and Tuesday will be chilly with highs in the 50’s. Monday will be breezy, but winds should be lighter Tuesday.