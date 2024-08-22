Texas Women’s Foundation Announces Ann Curry as Speaker for 39th Annual Luncheon on Nov. 1st

Facebook

DALLAS, Texas, August 22, 2024 – Texas Women’s Foundation (TXWF) has announced the keynote speaker for its 39th Annual Luncheon— Ann Curry—an Emmy-Award-winning journalist known for her national and international reporting. This year’s event will take place on November 1st, 2024, from 11:30 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. at the Omni Dallas Hotel (555 S. Lamar St., Dallas, 75202). The luncheon theme is “Catalysts for Change,” recognizing the role the Foundation’s community of donors, grantees, advocates and volunteers play in its ability to achieve its mission of building #StrongWomenBetterWorld through research, advocacy, grantmaking and programs. Curry will be interviewed by Krys Boyd, host and managing editor of Think, a national talk radio program produced by KERA.

TXWF Board Alumna Effie Dennison will serve as co-chair the 39th Annual Luncheon. As executive vice president for Texas Capital Bank, Dennison leads community development and corporate responsibility.

Curry is an Emmy Award-winning journalist with more than 40 years of experience. She was at NBC News from 1999-2015 where she anchored and reported for all its broadcasts including Sunrise, Today and Dateline NBC. She served as executive producer and reporter for PBS’ ‘We’ll Meet Again’ and host of TNT/TBS ‘Chasing the Cure.’ Curry has engaged in groundbreaking journalism on climate change and has reported from war zones and natural disasters. She has also reported from inside Iran to give voice to its women. Her interviews have often been exclusive and news breaking, from international leaders to U.S. presidents and noteworthy celebrities. She has won numerous awards for journalism, including seven national news Emmys and many Edward R. Murrow awards, Gracie Allen Awards and National Headliner Awards, as well as philanthropic awards. A graduate of the University of Oregon, Curry worked as an intern and became the first female reporter at KTVL in Medford, Oregon.

Boyd hosts Think, an award-winning national, talk radio program produced by KERA, North Texas’ PBS and NPR member station. To date, the national program can be heard on more than 200 stations across the country.

Texas Women’s Foundation Board Chair Carrie Freeman Parsons said, “We are looking forward to hearing Ann Curry’s powerful and personal stories at our 39th Annual Luncheon. Her focus on giving voice to the voiceless, and especially women, throughout her career has inspired us for decades. We are excited to welcome her to Dallas and invite you to join us at the Omni Hotel on November 1st.”

About Texas Women’s Foundation’s Annual Luncheon:

The signature event is hosted each fall in support of Texas Women’s Foundation’s work to create a truly equitable society in which Texas women and girls can fully participate. The mission is achieved through research, advocacy, grantmaking and programs made possible by the Foundation’s generous donors. For those interested in supporting the 39th Annual Luncheon through sponsorship, contact Joy Busch at luncheon@txwf.org. Visit https://www.txwfluncheon.org/ for more details.

About Texas Women’s Foundation:

By working with women, families and communities, Texas Women’s Foundation (TXWF) is building a stronger, more equitable Texas. TXWF raises funding from a broad base of donors, including individuals, foundations and corporations. These resources support more than $7.1 million in investments each year that advance economic security and leadership for Texas women and girls through timely research, advocacy, grants and strategic/educational initiatives. Since inception in 1985, TXWF has invested more than $80 million in Texas women and girls.

The Foundation’s statewide research on issues impacting Texas women and girls provides corporate, state and local decision-makers and lawmakers with critical data to inform policies, practices and programs across the state. Its advocacy, grantmaking and educational initiatives support solutions that help Texas women and girls survive and thrive. In addition, Texas Women’s Foundation is an acknowledged leader and advocate in the gender lens investing movement and has deployed 100 percent of its invested assets – endowments, operating investments and donor-advised funds – in a gendered impact portfolio that yields strong financial returns and social benefits to women and girls.