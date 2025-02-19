Texas Trust Gives Foundation Awards $60,000 in Scholarships

Facebook

ARLINGTON, Texas – Feb. 18, 2025 – Continuing its mission to build brighter financial futures, the Texas Trust Credit Union Gives Foundation has awarded $60,000 in college scholarships.

Students receiving the scholarships were selected from hundreds of applicants attending University of Texas at Arlington, University of North Texas, Tarrant County College, Paul Quinn College, Trinity Valley Community College, and Howard College.

Recipients received from $1,000 to $10,000 each. This was the first year the foundation issued scholarships to students enrolled in trade-oriented workforce programs such as welding, alongside those pursuing associate degrees.

Scholarship recipients include:

Brooke Walker and Elizabeth Syler from Howard College;

Breanna Jones and Dang Nguyen, students at Trinity Valley Community College;

Nathalie Hernandez and Emma Cole, undergraduate students at University of North Texas;

Victor Barron and Eric Kim, University of Texas at Arlington;

Margaret Miricho and Nathan Lyon, Tarrant County College;

William Cortes, Tierra Demar, Isreal Henry, Naomi Levingston, Taylor Tucker, Christian Uriah, Candace Moore, Stephanie Penson, Neikeya Thomas, and Sherrell Watson from Paul Quinn College

“This scholarship will help me achieve my educational and career goals,” said recipient Margaret Miricho of Tarrant County College Northeast. “It will allow me to focus on my coursework and pursue an internship so that I can gain relevant experience in my field and acquire the knowledge and skills needed to be successful.”

As Washima Huq, Executive Director of the Texas Trust Gives Foundation, explains, “Our hope is that these scholarships will reduce the financial burden related to college, so that each of these students can focus on learning.”

Huq added, “These scholarships are an investment in the futures of these students, their families, and our community.”