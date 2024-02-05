Texas Trust Gives $80,000 in Grants to North Texas School Educators

Facebook

ARLINGTON, Texas – Feb. 5, 2024 – From preschool readiness to cutting-edge high school health sciences, Texas Trust Credit Union, through its Texas Trust Gives Foundation, delivered $80,000 in grants to support local initiatives of a wide range of learning experiences.

The “grant patrol” of the foundation surprised educators and delivered funds to various school districts in North Texas. Educators received grants ranging from $6,500 to $13,500.

The foundation offers three-yearly grants to school districts and education foundations in markets where Texas Trust Credit union has branches. Since the inception of the Texas Trust Gives Foundation in 2019, it has awarded more than $221,000 in grants that enrich student learning.

Public school education foundations receiving grants this cycle were Arlington, Cedar Hill, Grand Prairie, HEB, Irving, Lewisville, Mansfield and Midlothian.

Midlothian High School received $6,500 to purchase a state-of-the-art Geriatric Simulation Mannequin. This advanced tool will give students the ability to learn and perform bedside care and advanced nursing skills through experiential learning. This will equip them for healthcare roles supporting senior patients.

Cedar Hill High School was awarded $11,000 to support its student-run culinary kitchen and its screen print shop. The culinary program will update kitchen equipment and allow students to operate a weekly café to serve district faculty and staff. The print shop will be able to purchase equipment allowing students to learn and apply practical skills transferable to careers in the graphic design and print industries.

“These two projects are both excellent examples of building brighter financial futures for students and how they will gain hands-on experience in professions that provide wide varieties of career paths, said Denise Root, Executive Director of the Cedar Hill Education Foundation. “They will learn their craft and express their creativity through the finished product, whether it be a beautifully balanced, tasty, and artistically displayed dinner, or a well thought out amazing design on hundreds of shirts or signage promoting a brand, event, or cause.

In addition, “Students will learn business skills needed to compete professionally.”

Arlington ISD received $11,000 for its Get Out and Play project for toddlers. This program will offer economically disadvantaged parents the tools, resources, and group activities that can positively stimulate their young child’s physical and intellectual learning.

Mansfield ISD’s Guidance and Counseling Department received $12,000 for its district-wide student mentoring program that pairs high school student mentors with students from kindergarten through eighth grade. The grant allows the district to increase the number of high mentors and mentees by 60 percent, as well as provide more mentoring tools and activities.

Grand Prairie ISD received the largest grant award this cycle, $13,500. The grant will fund seven specific STEM-oriented projects that incorporate business and money skills with science and technology experiential learning initiatives for students in pre-K through 12th grade.

Irving ISD was granted $10,000 to provide weekend meals for 300 children and food gift cards for longer holidays. The meals and gift cards are for students identified as at risk of being without a hearty and nutritious meal when school is not in session.

HEB ISD will use the $9,000 it received to provide financial assistance for rent and utility assistance to help approximately 35 students’ families, who live paycheck to paycheck, reduce the risk of homelessness.

Lewisville ISD received $7,000, covering costs for an immunization clinic, backpacks, and school supplies for low income students.

“Through our grants we are able to help students achieve success,” said Washima Huq, Executive Director of the Texas Trust Gives Foundation. “As school budgets become leaner we are able to ensure that North Texas students continue to receive an exceptional learning experience, as well as provide for the whole well-being of the students.”

The Texas Trust Gives Foundation’s spring grant cycle is now open. Independent public school districts within the Texas Trust field of membership can apply for a grant up to $15,000 through March 15.