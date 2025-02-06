Texas Trust Donates $7,000 to DeSoto’s Cockrell Hill Elementary to Send Student Hunger Packing

Kristin Barclay
ARLINGTON, Texas – – Desoto ISD’s Cockrell Hill Elementary Childhood Hunger Initiative Power Pack program (CHIPP) got a boost from Texas Trust Credit Union. Its donation of $7,000 will provide non-perishable food to keep students from going hungry over weekends and during school breaks.

 

Through CHIPP, Cockrell Hill elementary provides “power pack” backpacks filled with nutritious food for 100 students each Friday to ensure they have something healthy to eat over the weekend until they return to school. Each power pack contains breakfast, lunch and snacks for two days, along with a can of vegetables and fruit.

 

Students who come to school hungry have difficulty focusing, which negatively impacts their ability to learn. The Cockrell Hill CHIPP program, which began during the 2023-2024 school year, helps care for the students whose families may be struggling to put food on the table.

 

“When children are hungry, they are distracted and not likely to do well in school,” said Velisha Mosby, DeSoto ISD PTA Council President. “Our power pack program supplements children’s meals at home so they can eat well and come to school prepared to learn.”

 

Mosby added, “We are grateful to Texas Trust for their donation and concern about our students’ well-being.”

 

The power pack backpacks generally contain enough food to replace the meals a child would receive at school. The program is managed by volunteers affiliated with The Pearls of the Ivy Foundation, Inc. and overseen by the Desoto ISD PTA Council executive board.

 

In addition, volunteers from Texas Trust, alongside community volunteers, help prepare the bags for distribution every month.

 

“Inflation is having a significant impact on families, which is increasing food insecurity among children,” said Toni Nichols, Public Relations Manager for Texas Trust Credit Union. “Through this program we are able to have a direct impact on student success and help build a stronger community.”

 

Texas Trust was able to support the Cockrell Hill Elementary CHIPP program through a grant it received from the Cornerstone Foundation, the charitable arm of the Cornerstone Credit Union League.

