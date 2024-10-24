Texas Secretary Nelson reminds voters to check their ballots before finalizing their vote

Facebook

Twitter

Pinterest

AUSTIN — As Texans go to the polls for early voting ahead of the November 5 election, Secretary Nelson encourages voters to double-check their precinct numbers and candidate selections before casting a ballot.

“Texas has more than 18 million registered voters, and we want to make sure every eligible vote counts. All voting systems in Texas are designed to give voters an opportunity to review their selections before casting their ballot,” said Secretary Nelson. “I encourage Texas voters to use this built-in opportunity to double-check the selections.”

Voters can find their precinct number by using My Voter Portal, which they can navigate to through VoteTexas.gov. Additionally, precinct numbers are printed on voter registration cards.

In counties with digital recording machines, voters will see a review screen with all of their selections before pushing a button to cast their ballot. In other counties, voters will receive a printout of their selections to review before depositing the ballot.

For other tips and additional information about voting in Texas, visit VoteTexas.gov, the state’s official online voting resource.