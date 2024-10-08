Texas Rattlers Conclude 2024 Regular-Season No. 4 in the PBR Teams League Following 1-1 Weekend in Glendale, Arizona

Facebook

GLENDALE, Ariz. – As the regular season for the 2024 PBR (Professional Bull Riders) Camping World Team Series concluded this past weekend in Glendale, Arizona, the league’s reigning Champion Texas Rattlers went 1-1, preparing to travel to Las Vegas for the Championship ranked No. 4. In Glendale, Texas’ standout Australian, Brady Fielder won the league’s inaugural Great 8 Award, presented to the rider with the highest riding percentage in the league.

Following a Friday night bye, the Rattlers began their time in Arizona with a Saturday night showdown against the then league No. 1 Carolina Cowboys. The league’s reigning Champions, however, did not have enough to get past Carolina, defeated by two ride scores 168.5-345.75.

The Rattlers returned with newfound focus Sunday afternoon, scheduled to play the New York Mavericks. Going 3-for-5, the Rattlers concluded the regular-season with a win, beating Florida by one ride score, 256.5-173.5.

While Fielder went 0-for-2 in Glendale, his dominant form from earlier in the season which led him to lead the MVP race entering the Arizona event, earned him the inaugural Great 8 Award, presented to the league’s rider with the highest riding percentage. During the 2024 season, Fielder went 24-for-34, covering a torrid 71% of his bovine athletes, beating Florida’s John Crimber (67%) for the Great 8 Award and $25,000.

When the dust settled, Texas concluded the 2024 PBR Teams regular season No. 4 in the league with a 16-12 record. They will make their post-season debut on Oct. 18 for the first round of the PBR Camping World Team Series Championship in Las Vegas inside T-Mobile Arena.

On-demand replays of all the PBR Teams action will be available the following day on the Merit+ app. Viewers can watch on the Merit+ app or go to https://www.meritstreetmedia.com/channel-finder to find the Merit Street Media cable channel in their area.

The 2024 PBR Camping World Team Series playoffs begin on Oct. 17 at South Point Arena with the wild card Ride-In Round featuring the No. 7 Nashville Stampede, No. 8 Oklahoma Wildcatters, No. 9 Arizona Ridge Riders and No. 10 New York Mavericks.

The Top 2 scoring teams will move on to the Championship at T-Mobile Arena from Oct. 18-20. On Oct. 18, they will join the No. 3 Florida Freedom, No. 4 Texas Rattlers, No. 5 Austin Gamblers and No. 6 Missouri Thunder. Courtesy of their regular season finishes, the No. 1 Kansas City Outlaws and No. 2 Carolina Cowboys will have a bye on the first night of competition inside T-Mobile Arena.

Tickets for the Ride-In-Round at South Point Hotel, Casino & Spa can be purchased on Ticketmaster.com, while tickets for the three-day event at T-Mobile Arena to determine the season’s Champion can be found on axs.com.

For more information about the Texas Rattlers, visit https://pbr.com/teams/rattlers/, Texas Rattlers on Facebook, or @TexasRattlers_ on Instagram and Twitter.

GLENDALE TEAM STANDINGS – OCTOBER 4:

Here are the Team standings for the first day of competition for the PBR Camping World Team Series event in Glendale, Arizona:

Florida Freedom, 1-0-0-432 Arizona Ridge Riders, 1-0-0-262 Oklahoma Wildcatters, 1-0-0-171.5 Missouri Thunder, 1-0-0-170.75 Carolina Cowboys, 0-1-0-262.75 Nashville Stampede, 0-1-0-168 New York Mavericks, 0-1-0-87.5 Austin Gamblers, 0-1-0-85.5

Note: The Kansas City Outlaws and Texas Rattlers had byes on October 4.

GLENDALE TEAM STANDINGS – OCTOBER 5:

Here are the Team standings for the second day of competition for the PBR Camping World Team Series event in Glendale, Arizona:

Carolina Cowboys, 1-0-0-435 Kansas City Outlaws, 1-0-0-435 Arizona Ridge Riders, 1-0-0-350 New York Mavericks, 1-0-0-175.25 Florida Freedom, 0-1-0-266.25 Oklahoma Wildcatters, 0-1-0-255.5 Austin Gamblers, 0-1-0-174 Texas Rattlers, 0-1-0-168.5

Note: The Missouri Thunder and Nashville Stampede had byes on October 5.

GLENDALE TEAM STANDINGS – OCTOBER 6:

Here are the Team standings for the final day of competition for the PBR Camping World Team Series event in Glendale, Arizona:

Arizona Ridge Riders, 1-0-0-438.25 Kansas City Outlaws, 1-0-0-264.5 Texas Rattlers, 1-0-0-256.5 Nashville Stampede, 1-0-0-173.5 New York Mavericks, 0-1-0-173.5 Florida Freedom, 0-1-0-172.5 Missouri Thunder, 0-1-0-87.25 Carolina Cowboys, 0-1-0-0.00

Note: The Austin Gamblers and Oklahoma Wildcatters had byes on October 6.

PBR TEAMS SEASON STANDINGS:

Here are the current Team standings at the conclusion of the regular season after the final day of competition for PBR Ridge Rider Days in Glendale, Arizona:

Kansas City Outlaws, 19-9-0-6,329.25 Carolina Cowboys, 18-9-1-5,733.75 Florida Freedom, 16-12-0-5,746.75 Texas Rattlers, 16-12-0-5,632.5 Austin Gamblers, 13-15-0-4,616.25 Missouri Thunder, 12-16-0-4,264 Nashville Stampede, 12-16-0-3,870.5 Oklahoma Wildcatters, 11-16-1-4,177.5 Arizona Ridge Riders, 11-17-0-5,235.75 New York Mavericks, 11-17-0-3,021.5

