TEXAS LOTTERY RECEIVES THREE PRESTIGIOUS LOTTERY INDUSTRY AWARDS

AUSTIN — The Texas Lottery was recognized with three top lottery industry awards during the 2023 North American Association of State and Provincial Lotteries’ (NASPL) annual conference, recently held in Milwaukee, Wisconsin. The agency’s “Know When” Responsible Gambling campaign and its 30th Anniversary finale event, featuring Ghostland Observatory, earned prestigious NASPL Awards during a recognition ceremony held on Nov. 2. The agency was also named a finalist in four categories.

“The Texas Lottery is thrilled to have seven of its projects recognized by lottery industry peers with these prestigious honors,” said Gary Grief, executive director of the Texas Lottery Commission. “These accolades are a testament to the continued creative work executed by our talented in-house advertising team, advertising partner, ThirdEar, and scratch ticket print vendor, Pollard Banknote Limited. While we celebrate these NASPL Awards, our focus remains firmly fixed on creating innovative products and exploring creative ways to showcase them in an entertaining and engaging fashion, ultimately helping the Texas Lottery achieve its goal of generating much-needed revenue for public education and veterans services in our state.”

Reflecting its commitment to social responsibility, the agency’s “Know When” campaign was presented with a NASPL Award in the Responsible Gambling Communications Digital Media category. The series of in-house produced ads featured a person behind a tower of pancakes, a traveler with too much luggage and a partygoer transporting too many gifts. All of these conveyed that ordering too much or handling too many things at once can be overwhelming and lead to negative outcomes, just as excessive lottery play can. In addition, a version of the “Know When” campaign that featured a dog walker handling too many leashed dogs was recognized with a NASPL Award in the Responsible Gambling Communications Print category.

The agency also received a NASPL Award in the Hickey Live Special Event Promotion category for its 30th Anniversary finale event featuring Ghostland Observatory. In May 2022, the Texas Lottery partnered with Resound with help from ThirdEar to bring a free live concert featuring the electronic rock band to Empire Control Room in Austin. Thanks to the band’s popularity and heavy concert promotion via social media, the line for the show wrapped all the way around the block for several hours. Once inside the venue, concertgoers were immersed in a Texas Lottery branding experience. While waiting for the show to begin, folks had fun spinning and winning on the digital spinning wheels for their chance to win cool 30th anniversary-branded prizes such as glowsticks, bandanas, lucky socks and even a 30th Anniversary scratch ticket. The venue reached maximum capacity and Ghostland Observatory’s high-energy electronic music and laser light show thrilled the audience, making it an unforgettable 30th anniversary celebration.

Among other work recognized, the Texas Lottery’s $20 Million Supreme scratch ticket game – the first lottery game at the $100 price point in the nation – was recognized as a finalist for the Buddy Roogow Innovation Award for Best New Instant Game. Designed and produced by Pollard Banknote Limited, $20 Million Supreme was the best-selling scratch ticket game in Texas since 2009, accounting for 12% of total scratch ticket sales during its first 10 weeks in market. In spite of receiving little promotional support, it maintained its position as the Texas Lottery’s top-selling game for 40 consecutive weeks and generated 61% more net revenue than the average $50 game launched between 2019 and 2022.

The agency was also named a NASPL Award finalist in the Print Advertising Corporate/Beneficiary category for its “Not All Heroes Wear Capes” ad and in the Digital Media Coordinated Campaign category for its “Holiday 2022” Digital Campaign. Rounding out the honors for the Texas Lottery, the agency was also tabbed a NASPL Award runner-up in the Corporate Communications Annual Report category for its 2022 Annual Report and Comprehensive Business Plan.



About the Texas Lottery



Beginning with the first ticket sold in 1992, the Texas Lottery has generated $37.9 billion in revenue for the state and distributed $83 billion in prizes to lottery players. Since 1997, the Texas Lottery has contributed $31.9 billion to the Foundation School Fund, which supports public education in Texas. As authorized by the Texas Legislature, certain Texas Lottery revenues benefit state programs including the Fund for Veterans’ Assistance. Since the first veterans’ themed scratch ticket game was launched in 2009, the Texas Lottery has contributed more than $223 million for programs supporting Texas veterans.

The Texas Lottery provides several entertaining games for lottery players including Powerball®, Mega Millions®, Lotto Texas®, All or Nothing™, Texas Two Step®, Pick 3™, Daily 4™, Cash Five® and scratch ticket games.