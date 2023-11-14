TEXAS LOTTERY OFFERS HOLIDAY GAMES TO GO NUTS FOR

Facebook

AUSTIN – The holiday season is quickly approaching and the Texas Lottery has the gift all adults on your shopping list will go nuts for. With four new festive scratch ticket games ranging from $1 to $10 and totaling more than $83 million in cash prizes, there’s a playstyle to fit everyone’s interest. Shoppers can use the Scratch Ticket and Retailer Locator on the Texas Lottery website or on the Texas Lottery App to find the games in their area.

“The Texas Lottery is excited to offer four new scratch ticket games with eye-catching print enhancements and diverse gameplay to appeal to all of our players this holiday season,” said Gary Grief, executive director of the Texas Lottery. “While these holiday games are a great gift option, we want to remind lottery shoppers to gift them responsibly. They should only be purchased for adults 18 or older. On behalf of the Texas Lottery, I wish our players, retailers and vendors a happy, healthy and safe holiday season.”

The Perfect Gift headlines the Texas Lottery’s 2023 holiday suite at the $10 price point. Wrapped in rich holographic design elements and more than $42.8 million in total cash prizes, the name of this game says it all. With 30 chances to win one of seven $250,000 top prizes on every ticket, you’ll be able to put a bow on your holiday shopping.

Holiday 777 is a multiplier-style scratch ticket game that offers players the chance to double or triple their prize winnings. For $5, players get 23 chances to win, which includes three bonus areas on every ticket. The game contains over $23 million in total cash prizes, including five $100,000 top prizes.

For all the Lotería fans on the gift-giving list, the Texas Lottery has you covered with a wintry version of the classic Mexican bingo game. Holiday Loteria is available for $3 and features over $11.6 million in total cash prizes. This popular extended play scratch ticket game contains five $50,000 top prizes and more than 209,000 prizes between $18 and $3,000.

Ju$t 1 Buck is sure to get players into the spirit of the season when they scratch six holiday symbols for a chance to win a cash prize. This $1 game contains over $6.5 million in total cash prizes, including 92 $500 top prizes, ensuring all prizes in the game are cashable at retail.

In FY 2023, the Texas Lottery set a new record with $8.73 billion in sales, which resulted in a record total contribution of $2.162 billion for public education and veterans’ services in Texas – marking the 20th consecutive year that the Texas Lottery generated more than $1 billion in revenue for Texas.



About the Texas Lottery



Beginning with the first ticket sold in 1992, the Texas Lottery has generated $37.9 billion in revenue for the state and distributed $83 billion in prizes to lottery players. Since 1997, the Texas Lottery has contributed $31.9 billion to the Foundation School Fund, which supports public education in Texas. As authorized by the Texas Legislature, certain Texas Lottery revenues benefit state programs including the Fund for Veterans’ Assistance. Since the first veterans’ themed scratch ticket game was launched in 2009, the Texas Lottery has contributed more than $223 million for programs supporting Texas veterans.

The Texas Lottery provides several entertaining games for lottery players including Powerball®, Mega Millions®, Lotto Texas®, All or Nothing™, Texas Two Step®, Pick 3™, Daily 4™, Cash Five® and scratch ticket games. For more information visit us on Facebook, X, Instagram, LinkedIn, YouTube or at texaslottery.com. PLAY RESPONSIBLY.