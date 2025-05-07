Texas Golf Drives $14.2 Billion Economic Impact and 107,000 Jobs for the State

By
Kristin Barclay
-
0
Texas golf

HOUSTON, TX. (May 6, 2025) An economic impact study released today reports that the Texas golf industry is fueling major economic growth with $14.2 billion in total economic output, supporting more than 107,000 jobs, and labor income of nearly $4.8 billion for the state. In recognition of the industry’s statewide importance, Texas legislative leaders have issued a proclamation declaring today as Texas Golf Day, honoring golf’s contributions to the economy, communities, and quality of life across the Lone Star State.

The study, conducted by Radius Sports Group and commissioned by the Texas Alliance of Recreational Organizations (TARO), found the golf industry produced a direct impact of $7.7 billion and contributed nearly $1 billion in state and local taxes, reinforcing its vital role in Texas’ fiscal health and economic development.

“Golf in Texas delivers far more than rounds played – it drives jobs, tourism, and community impact,” said Ken Goryzcki, president of TARO. “Texas supported close to $1.5 billion in golf tourism and generated $300 million from major tournaments and associations. We’re proud to see the industry play a vital role in the state’s economic engine.”

Texas ranks among the top five states nationally in total number of golf courses, with 821 courses and 706 facilities. Nearly 70% are open to the public, and 38% of public facilities are municipally operated – well above the national average. These city-run courses provide affordable access to golf for Texans of all ages and income levels. The state ranks second nationally for on-course golf participation, with 1.89 million golfers in 2023 – a figure that could fill AT&T Stadium 23 times.

“The Texas golf industry is committed to fostering economic growth and vitality for our great state,” said Gib Lewis, former Texas Speaker of the House, and TARO Board member. “The industry’s focus on accessibility, community, and sustainability ensures that golf continues to be a sport for all Texans, contributing positively to our economy and our shared quality of life. I’m delighted our legislators are recognizing these impacts today, on Texas Golf Day.”

The study shows that more than $362 million was raised for Texas charities in 2023 with over 15,000 events statewide. Youth development and veteran support are also key pillars: nearly 90% of courses offer junior golf programs, more than a third support the military and Veterans through initiatives like PGA HOPE, and the state is the first to open an Urban Golf Park – a free and inclusive public facility at PGA Frisco, designed to welcome families, juniors, and beginners. This innovative model reflects the state’s commitment to making golf accessible to all Texans.

The report also highlights golf’s environmental contributions through preserving over 150,000 acres of green space that supports wildlife habitats, improves air quality, promotes urban cooling, and aids in flood control. Sustainability practices are widespread, with 72% of courses implementing at least three water conservation measures and 51% irrigating with recycled water. A growing number also embrace renewable energy, electric golf carts, and composting programs.

The Texas golf economy has experienced a remarkable 74% growth in total economic impact since 2012 and has added over 26,700 new jobs. As Texas continues to lead in population and economic expansion, the golf industry is poised to remain a key contributor to the state’s future.

The report was produced in collaboration with the Texas Golf Association, the Northern and Southern Texas PGA Sections, the Texas Lone Star Chapter of the Club Management Association of America, the Texas Golf Hall of Fame, and the Lone Star Golf Course Superintendents Association.

Access the full Texas Golf Economic Impact Report at: https://www.texasgolfimpact.org

Previous articleADDRESSING YOUTH MENTAL HEALTH CRISIS: YMCA DALLAS & HEALTH EXPERTS INTRODUCE VITAL NEW PROGRAM
Kristin Barclay
Kristin Barclay
Kristin Barclay graduated from the University of South Carolina with a major in Journalism and Advertising. Throughout her career, Kristin has demonstrated a passion for storytelling and a commitment to providing accurate, timely, and informative news coverage. She has a deep understanding of the issues and concerns facing local communities and has earned a reputation as a trusted source for reliable news and information. In addition to her work as an editor and journalist, Kristin is also a skilled writer and has written articles on a wide range of topics, including politics, business, education, and culture. She has a keen eye for detail and a talent for crafting compelling stories that engage and inform readers. Kristin is also an active member of the community and has volunteered her time and resources to numerous organizations and causes. She believes in the importance of giving back and making a positive impact on the world around us. In addition to her professional accomplishments, Kristin Barclay is also a passionate advocate for local journalism and the role it plays in keeping communities informed and engaged. She believes strongly in the importance of supporting local news outlets and is dedicated to ensuring that quality journalism remains a vital part of our society. Outside of work, Kristin enjoys traveling both for business and pleasure. She loves exploring new places, meeting new people, and experiencing different cultures. Whether she's on a business trip or a vacation, Kristin is always eager to discover what makes each place unique and special. Kristin's passions include boots, bourbon, dogs and college football. She is a self-proclaimed boot aficionado and has an impressive collection of cowboy boots that she wears with pride. She also enjoys sipping on a good bourbon and spending time with her husband and beloved border collies. Last but certainly not least, Kristin is the proud mother of two children who bring joy and meaning to her life. She is deeply committed to being a loving and supportive parent, and her children are her greatest source of inspiration and motivation
Instagram Pinterest Twitter Youtube

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.