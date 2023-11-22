Texas Friendsgiving Food & Cocktail Recipes Curated by Dallas Chef Cord Green and The Singleton Whisky

Facebook

This is not a drill, it’s time to clean the kitchen, pull out the good dishes and your stretchy pants. Calories don’t coun this week, but the memories you make do. The Dallas-based chef behind “Cord & The Kitchen” partnered with The Singleton to curate Texas-inspired appetizers, desserts and cocktail recipes to help celebrate the fall season in style.

Cordarrius Green is the CEO of the internationally recognized cooking channel “Cord and the Kitchen.” For Cord, cooking was a way to bond with his grandmothers when he would visit them in Mississippi during his summer breaks. Beyond pots, pans, and an amazing dish; a good home cooked meal can often bring people together in ways that a 5 star restaurant couldn’t.

Whether you enjoy cooking, but struggle with adding creativity into your dishes, don’t know how to cook, or see cooking as a chore; Cord and the Kitchen takes care of all those issues. The mission was and still is to impart my enthusiasm for cooking to others and show the simplicity of turning ingredients into an art at home.

Through avenues such as YouTube, Instagram (@cordandthekitchen), self-published cookbooks, and cooking classes; the positive impact has spread like wildfire. Whether you are completely new to the kitchen needing to learn the basics or an experienced cook, “Cord and the Kitchen” has you covered with easy-to-follow recipes, great vibes, and an intimate community.

Let’s Get Cooking with Cord Green’s Friendsgiving Appetizers & Dessert

Cord’s Steak Bites

Ingredients: 2 ribeye steaks (cubed, fat cap

Removed) 2 tbsp Avocado oil 2 tsp Kosher salt 1 tsp Smokehouse rub of choice or mesquite liquid smoke 1.5 tsp Onion powder 1 tsp Black pepper 1 tbsp Garlic Paste

For the sauce: 1/2 cup horseradish 1 tbsp Louisiana hot sauce 1 tsp lemon juice



Directions: Combine ingredients for steak, then sear for 3-4 minutes each side on medium high heat. Combine ingredients for the sauce and set in a bowl. Serve with sliced green onion garnish and enjoy



Hot Honey Old Bay Chicken Wings

Ingredients : For the chicken: 10-12 chicken wings 1 Tbsp + ½ tsp Tony’s Spices & Herbs seasoning 1 tsp smoked paprika 2 tsp garlic powder ¼ tsp black pepper 1/2 cup cooking oil For the sauce: 1/4 cup Dijon mustard 1/4 cup honey 1/4 tsp Old Bay Hot seasoning 1/4 tsp Louisiana Hot Sauce, original 2 tsp minced garlic* 2 Tbsp brown sugar

: Method: For the chicken: In a large bowl, add chicken and all seasoning for it, using your hands, massage the wings to incorporate all flavors. Preheat a large skillet with cooking oil over medium heat. Gently transfer the chicken wings into the hot oil using the cooking tongs. Do it away from you; this will prevent oil from splashing on you! Cook chicken for 8 minutes, then flip and fry for 8 more minutes. For the sauce : In a large clean bowl, stir all ingredients for the sauce. To assemble: Once chicken wings are done, transfer them on a wire rack to cool down and drain any excess oil. After about 5 minutes, add chicken wings to a bowl with sauce, and toss well. Serve sprinkled with fresh parsley or sliced green onion to garnish.

Note: Minced garlic* – You can mince 1 garlic clove or use 2 tsp Spice Worlds Minced Garlic Squeeze brand.



Dessert – Chocolate Caramel Pecan Cheesecake

Ingredients: For the crust: 20-22 Nilla Wafers 1 sleeve graham crackers 1 cup brown sugar 6 tbsp melted unsalted butter Pinch of cinnamon For the cake: 3x 8-oz packages full fat cream cheese, room temperature 1 cup brown sugar 2 large eggs, room temperature 2 tsp vanilla extract 3/4 cup sour cream 3 tbsp white flour Drizzle of caramel For the topping: Ghirardelli’s chocolate syrup (drizzle) Hand crushed pecans (pre soaked in singleton overnight) Drizzle of caramel sauce

