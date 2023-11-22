Texas Advocacy Project Awarded $439,618 Grant from OVC to Combat Human Trafficking

Facebook

NOVEMBER 21, 2023 — Texas Advocacy Project (TAP) is proud to announce they have been selected as a recipient of a grant from the Office for Victims of Crime (OVC) within the Office of Justice Programs (OJP) at the US Department of Justice to support their dedicated efforts to provide vital trauma-informed, civil legal, and social services to victims of sex and labor trafficking in Texas.

The award, totaling $439,618 over three years, will facilitate the provision of trauma-informed services, enabling victims of human trafficking to achieve physical and emotional safety. TAP’s initiative aims to enhance the statewide coordinated response to human trafficking across Texas, fostering collaboration and offering comprehensive training. By doing so, the project aspires to empower survivors towards increased safety, independence, self-sufficiency, and overall well-being.

Chief Executive Officer of Texas Advocacy Project, Heather Bellino, shared her excitement, saying, “We are deeply grateful to the Office for Victims of Crime for recognizing the importance of our mission. This grant will allow us to build the capacity of our services, and with the support of our dedicated team and partners, we are committed to making a real difference in the lives of survivors of human trafficking.”

The grant awarded by OVC will undoubtedly strengthen the organization’s ability to assist survivors and drive positive change across Texas. TAP is devoted to using these funds effectively and efficiently to make a lasting impact on the lives of human trafficking victims.

“Victims of sex and labor trafficking experience indescribable distress and trauma,” said OVC Director Kristina Rose. “We are proud to support Texas Advocacy Project as they provide survivors with much needed care and support that will assist them in recovering and rebuilding their lives.”

The Department of Justice, through its Office of Justice Programs, is awarding over $4.4 billion in grants to support initiatives that reduce crime, violence, and recidivism, while providing treatment and services to at-risk individuals. This funding will strengthen collaborations between criminal justice and behavioral health experts, aid in successful reintegration into communities, support underserved crime victims, divert youth from the justice system, improve sex offender management, and advance research for better community safety solutions.

For more information about Texas Advocacy Project and its efforts to combat human trafficking, please visit their website at www.texasadvocacyproject.org.

About Texas Advocacy Project: Since its beginning in 1982 as a legal hotline, Texas Advocacy Project (TAP) has evolved into an expert on legal and social issues affecting survivors of power-based abuse. TAP strives to end dating and domestic violence, sexual assault, child abuse, stalking, and human trafficking in Texas. TAP empowers survivors through free legal and social services and access to the justice system, and advances prevention through public outreach and education. Our vision is that all Texans live free from abuse. In 2022, TAP provided legal and social services in 4,765 cases, serving 10,502 Texans. If you or someone you know needs help, call 800-374-HOPE or visit TexasAdvocacyProject.org.