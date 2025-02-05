Texas’ Active Businesses Grew by more than 30,000 in January

Kristin Barclay
AUSTIN — Secretary of State Jane Nelson today announced that Texas has 2,964,180 million active business entities. That is a growth of 35,492 since the beginning of the year.

“Texas continues to be a state where businesses can begin and grow,” said Secretary Nelson. “This increase in the number of active business entities in the state is another indicator of our pro-business environment and reflects an optimism about doing business in Texas.”

The total number includes both businesses incorporated in Texas and out-of-state entities conducting business in the Lone Star State. The largest classification is in-state, limited liability companies at just more than 2 million.

In January, the Secretary of State’s office reported that the number of Texas business entities filed with the state had almost doubled in the last ten years, going from 1.47 million to 2.93 million.

The Office of the Secretary of State supports the groups and individuals registering in the state of Texas.

Between business filings, processing reports, website transactions, phone calls and emails, the Secretary of State’s office had more than 12 million interactions with the business community in fiscal year 2024.

