Texas 10 Most Wanted Sex Offender Captured in Wyoming

AUSTIN – The Texas Department of Public Safety (DPS) announces a Texas 10 Most Wanted sex offender is back in custody following his recent arrest. Authorities arrested Texas 10 Most Wanted Sex Offender Ramiro Dominguez on June 27 in Cheyenne, Wyoming. Dominguez was DPS’ Featured Fugitive in June 2024, and a Crime Stoppers reward will be paid in his arrest.

Ramiro Manuel Dominguez, 35, was taken into custody in Cheyenne, Wyoming. Following up on tip information received last month, DPS Special Agents from Lubbock coordinated with officers from the Cheyenne Police Department to locate and arrest Dominguez.

Dominguez had been wanted since Dec. 2023, when a warrant was issued out of Hale County, Texas for his arrest for failure to comply with sex offender registration requirements. In 2012, Dominguez was convicted of first-degree rape in Oklahoma following an incident with a 10-year-old girl. He was subsequently sentenced to 8 years confinement. Also in 2012, he was convicted of domestic assault and battery/abuse in Oklahoma and sentenced to 3-years confinement to be served concurrently with his 8-year sentence for rape. More information on Dominguez’s capture can be found here.

Funded by the Governor’s Public Safety Office, Texas Crime Stoppers offers cash rewards to any person who provides information that leads to the arrest of one of Texas’ 10 Most Wanted Fugitives, Sex Offenders or Criminal Illegal Immigrants. So far in 2024, DPS and other agencies have arrested 23 Texas 10 Most Wanted Fugitives, Sex Offenders and Criminal Illegal Immigrants, including 10 sex offenders, 8 gang members and 2 criminal illegal immigrants.

To be eligible for cash rewards, tipsters MUST provide information to authorities using one of the following three methods:

Call the Crime Stoppers hotline at 1-800-252-TIPS (8477).

Submit a web tip through the DPS website by selecting the fugitive you have information about then clicking on the link under their picture.

Submit a Facebook tip by clicking the “SUBMIT A TIP” link (under the “About” section).

All tips are anonymous — regardless of how they are submitted — and tipsters will be provided a tip number instead of using a name.

DPS investigators work with local law enforcement agencies to select fugitives for the Texas 10 Most Wanted Fugitives, Sex Offenders and Criminal Illegal Immigrants Lists. You can find the current lists — with photos — on the DPS website.

Do not attempt to apprehend these fugitives; they are considered armed and dangerous.