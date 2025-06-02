Texans Encouraged to Prepare and Stay Informed Throughout 2025 Hurricane Season 

Kristin Barclay
AUSTIN, Texas—The Public Utility Commission of Texas (PUCT) is urging all Texans to stay alert and informed during the 2025 Atlantic Hurricane Season, which begins this week and extends through November 30. Using the PUCT’s Storm Resources webpage, Texans can track potential power outages and restoration times.

“Every Texan should take time to create or review their severe weather plans and prepare their families and property for a potential storm,” PUCT Chairman Thomas Gleeson said. “Hurricanes can cause local power outages and other safety risks. The PUCT’s online resources are available 24/7 to help consumers understand these risks and find official sources of information during an emergency.”

In 2024, the PUCT adopted a new rule requiring all electric utilities that deliver power to retail customers to maintain an online electric outage tracker in both English and Spanish. The PUCT’s Consumer Protection Division is also available to answer consumer calls during an emergency and can be reached at 1-888-782-8477 or consumer@puc.texas.gov.

In addition to PUCT resources, the Texas Division of Emergency Management (TDEM) hosts severe weather preparedness tips on its website. TDEM encourages residents in hurricane prone areas to monitor local weather forecasts, review hurricane evacuation routesbuild an emergency supply kit, and consider reviewing flood risk and insurance coverage.

In the months before hurricane season, the PUCT works closely with electricity providers across the state to ensure they have appropriate hurricane preparedness measures in place and can quickly respond to outages. The PUCT also requires providers in hurricane prone areas to send customers preparedness information as an insert in their billing statements.

As part of the Texas Emergency Management Council, the PUCT works with the Governor’s Office, TDEM, and more than 30 other state agencies and higher education systems to prepare for, respond to, and recover from severe weather. During a severe weather emergency, the Texas State Operations Command Center serves as a central hub for coordination and communication with the public.

Texans should visit the Texas Hurricane Center at gov.texas.gov/hurricane and ready.gov/hurricanes for more preparedness resources and safety tips.

About the Public Utility Commission

Our mission is to serve Texans by regulating the state’s electric, telecommunication, and water and sewer utilities, implementing respective legislation, and offering customer assistance in resolving consumer complaints. Since its founding in 1975, the Commission has a long and proud history of service to Texas, protecting customers, fostering competition, and promoting high quality infrastructure. To learn more, please visit https://www.puc.texas.gov.

