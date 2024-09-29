Tequila Don Ramon Partners with Pink Fund for Breast Cancer Awareness Month

Facebook

Twitter

Pinterest

MEXICO CITY — Tequila Don Ramon, the premium Mexican agave spirits brand, is proud to announce a special initiative in support of Breast Cancer Awareness Month. Throughout October, a portion of proceeds from each Punta Diamante Silver Lavender Infused tequila will be donated to Pink Fund, a nonprofit organization dedicated to providing financial support to breast cancer patients.

Launched last year, this exclusive edition of tequila silver features a pink crystalline color and is lavender-infused, giving it an enticing flavor that blends notes of cooked agave and citrus fruits for a fresh, sweet profile. As with all of Tequila Don Ramon’s tequilas, this edition is made of 100% agave.

“At Tequila Don Ramon, we believe in crafting exceptional spirits and making a positive impact in our community,” says Marketing Director Ernesto Acuña. “Through our partnership with Pink Fund, we’re proud to support this important cause.”

Pink Fund is dedicated to improving the lives of people in treatment for breast cancer through household bill payments, community engagement and education. The organization’s 90-day program provides financial support to help meet basic needs, decrease stress levels and allow breast cancer patients in active treatment to focus on healing while improving survivorship outcomes.

“We’re thrilled to partner with Tequila Don Ramon for this initiative. Financial toxicity is a significant challenge for many breast cancer patients, often forcing them to choose between treatment and basic necessities,” said Molly MacDonald, co-founder and CEO of Pink Fund. “This collaboration will help us provide crucial financial support, allowing more patients to focus on their recovery without the added stress of unpaid bills. We’re grateful for Tequila Don Ramon’s commitment to our cause.”

The limited-edition bottle will be available for purchase in October in Texas and California at Total Wine or your nearest liquor store. For more information about Pink Fund, visit www.pinkfund.org. For more information on Tequila Don Ramon, visit www.casadonramon.com.

About Tequila Don Ramon:

Founded in 1996, Casa Don Ramon is a 100% Mexican company that emerged from a love for Mexico, its people and its traditions. We have passionately dedicated ourselves to working the land of Los Altos de Jalisco with deep respect for the process and the agave. Over time, we have perfected artisanal methods and added cutting-edge technology to achieve exceptional quality in our products, delighting the most discerning palates.

For us, tequila is our commitment, pride, and reason for being.

Website: www.casadonramon.com | Instagram: @casadonramon | Facebook: @CasaDonRamon

About Pink Fund:

About Pink Fund: Pink Fund is a non-profit organization that provides financial support to help meet basic needs, decrease stress levels, and allow breast cancer patients to focus on healing while improving survivorship outcomes.