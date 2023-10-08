Facebook

We are headed for a warming trend, but another late-week cold front will cut it short.

Today we stay cooler than average with highs in the mid-upper 70’s. Tonight will be a cool one with lows in the mid 50’s.

Tomorrow we start warming up as southwest winds pick up. We’ll reach the mid 80’s with breezy south west winds for the first half of the work week, then we reach close to 90° Thursday ahead of another cold front that will bring winds back to the north and highs back into the 70’s. A few showers/thunderstorms are possible late Thursday as the front passes through, though it’s unclear at this time what severe weather threat might exist. Stay tuned, and for now, get out and enjoy the 70’s before the work week heats up!