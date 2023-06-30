TEA Releases 2023 STAAR End-Of-Course Assessment Results

Facebook

AUSTIN, Texas – June 30, 2023 – The Texas Education Agency today released spring 2023 State of Texas Assessments of Academic Readiness (STAAR®) results for end-of-course (EOC) assessments. The results include assessments in Algebra I, English I, English II, Biology, and U.S. History.

This year’s EOC results show progress and continued academic recovery among Texas public school students who endured multiple years of pandemic-induced disruptions to learning. The number of students that achieved Approaches grade level or above increased in all five tested subjects. Students must obtain an Approaches grade level score (or higher) on EOCs or equivalent exams as part of graduation requirements in Texas.

Students approaching grade level or above in Biology, English I, English II, and U.S. History eclipsed pre-pandemic levels. Results in Biology mark the largest year-over-year gain in this performance category, increasing seven percentage points to 89% of test takers. 78% of test takers approached grade level in Algebra I, six percentage points below the 2019, pre-pandemic high water mark of 84% but representing a 4% increase over 2022.

“I appreciate the dedication and skill of Texas educators as they work to meet the needs of their students every day,” said Texas Education Commissioner, Mike Morath. “STAAR is designed to provide parents and teachers with a clear understanding of how well students learned this year’s academic material and whether they are prepared for the next grade level and for life after graduation,” he said.

Results remained positive for students served in Special Education and students who are Emergent Bilingual, with intensive tutoring supports and robust online accommodations afforded by the STAAR redesign helping continue this trend. The number of students served in these two areas saw an increase in meeting grade level or remained steady across all subjects. Emergent Bilingual students saw the biggest increase in English I and II, rising five percentage points in grade level proficiency.

Texas’s significant investment in special education services has led to a 37% increase in the number of students identified since 2015, resulting in the provision of critical and necessary academic supports. This year’s EOC results reflect this continued investment, with a 2% increase in the number of students served in special education meeting grade level in Biology and U.S. History, and a 3% increase reflected in English I and II. Algebra I results remained steady with 14% of students in this demographic meeting grade level.

For a more detailed, statewide summary of 2023 EOC results, click here.

*In 2023, the STAAR test was redesigned to better align with classroom instruction, which necessitated re-setting of standards and scales from 2022 to 2023. With updates put in place by House Bill (HB) 3906 (86-R in 2019), TEA engaged in a multi-year, collaborative effort with a wide range of Texas teachers, educator advisory committees, students, parents, and community members to redesign the STAAR. Students took a series of redesigned assessments this year that were better aligned with classroom instruction, emphasized writing, and incorporated a 75% cap on multiple choice questions. HB 3906 from 2019 also included a transition period for schools to prepare students for testing online. While more than 80% of test takers took STAAR online last year, 2023 marked the first year the tests were administered almost exclusively online, with exceptions made for students requiring paper accommodations and students with special education accommodations.

“Working with the input of many Texas teachers, we have redesigned the STAAR test to look more like how students learn in the classroom. We celebrate these results, and also recognize they provide objective information for parents and educators for the year to come,” Morath said.

After receiving the unique access code from their child’s school, parents and families will be able to view their child’s individual EOC results by visiting TexasAssessment.gov. STAAR 3-8 scores will be available for families on August 16th.

STAAR aggregate level data by state, region, district, or campus is available to view and download on the Texas Assessment Analytic Portal.