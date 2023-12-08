Tanger Outlets Fort Worth Offers Special Hours for Final Days of Holiday Shopping

Facebook

FORT WORTH, Texas (Dec. 8, 2023) – Tanger Outlets Fort Worth is offering special extended hours and daily deals to help with last-minute holiday shopping in the Metroplex. Top brands for gifting – such as Ann Taylor Factory Store, H&M, Under Armour and Polo Ralph Lauren – are stocked up and offering real savings for shoppers checking off wish lists during the final days of the season, including Super Saturday and Christmas Eve.

Visitors can also take advantage of special hours on the day after Christmas for even more savings.

As part of Tanger’s 12 Days of Holiday Joy starting Dec. 13, TangerClub members can also gain access to exclusive daily deals and special promotions including gifts with purchase, instant savings and even more discounts at their favorite brands.

WHEN: Sunday, Dec. 17 10 a.m. – 7 p.m.

Monday, Dec. 18 10 a.m. – 9 p.m.

Tuesday, Dec. 19 10 a.m. – 9 p.m.

Wednesday, Dec. 20 10 a.m. – 9 p.m.

Thursday, Dec. 21 10 a.m. – 9 p.m.

Friday, Dec. 22 10 a.m. – 9 p.m.

Saturday, Dec. 23 9 a.m. – 9 p.m.

Christmas Eve, Dec. 24 8 a.m. – 6 p.m.

Christmas Day, Dec. 25 CLOSED

Tuesday, Dec. 26 10 a.m. – 9 p.m.

WHERE: Tanger Fort Worth

15853 North Freeway

Fort Worth, TX 76177

To learn more about holiday plans at Tanger Fort Worth visit tanger.com/fortworth– and connect on Facebook and Instagram.