Tanger Outlets Fort Worth Invites Local Schools to Apply for 2024 TangerKids Grants Program through Oct. 18

Facebook

Twitter

Pinterest

FORT WORTH, Texas (Aug. 12, 2024) — Tanger Outlets Fort Worth announces the launch of its 2024 TangerKids Grants Program, continuing a long history of investing in the local community by supporting educational resources that help area students succeed. Applications are now open through Oct. 18, and Dallas-Fort Worth educators are encouraged to apply at grants.tanger.com. The platform invites teachers and leaders within the community to identify their needs and request funding to enhance programs and better serve students as they work to create a more productive and inclusive learning environment.

Throughout the program’s history spanning nearly 30 years, Tanger has contributed more than $3.4 million to school-focused initiatives in the communities it serves. In 2023, Tanger awarded $168,000 to fund over 140 grants to schools and programs across the U.S., supporting equipment upgrades, inclusion initiatives, interactive learning spaces, hygiene and clothing closets, literacy efforts, STEM and more.

This year, Tanger has earmarked 70% of total grants for support of underserved schools, accessibility programs and student needs. Faculty members at public and private schools from pre-K to grade 12 are eligible to participate in the annual program.

Tanger Fort Worth shoppers will again be invited to help choose grant winners in their community through Member’s Choice voting, which will be open Dec. 2 – 13. Award recipients will be announced in January 2025 and celebrated at the center’s annual TangerKids Day.