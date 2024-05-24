Symphony in the Heights with DSO’s renowned concert truck

Facebook

Twitter

Pinterest

GLENN HEIGHTS – The City of Glenn Heights is thrilled to be part of the Dallas Symphony Orchestra’s Symphony in the Parks this Saturday, May 25 at 8:15 at Glenn Height’s City Center.

The concert is free and open to the public.

“The year 2024 marks the 55th Anniversary of the City of Glenn Heights and we’re making history as we welcome the illustrious Dallas Symphony Orchestra to our city for the very first time,” said Glenn Heights Mayor Sonja A. Brown. “This is more than a mere event; it is a celebration of the cultural enrichment and artistic excellence that our city cherishes and strives for as our city has always prided itself on its strong sense of community and our commitment to fostering an environment where arts and education can flourish. The arrival of the Dallas Symphony Orchestra is a testament to our progress and growing recognition as a vibrant and dynamic place to live and visit.”

Glenn Heights City Manager Clifford Blackwell said the music will be classical in nature.

He also added there will be approximately five food vendors providing barbeque, chicken cuisine, pastries, flavored popcorn, and an assortment of desserts.

The concert truck is a movable music venue that allows the DSO to visit communities in outdoor spaces, therefore redefining the concert experience for all ages.

The DSO’s Symphony in the Parks has been a tradition in Dallas for the past 25 years. The park concerts are presented throughout Dallas in parks ranging in location from North to South Dallas offering smaller musician configuration and a variety of classical music performances.

“This performance is not just an opportunity to enjoy world-class music but also a chance to showcase the unity and spirit of Glenn Heights. It is an occasion that brings together residents of all ages to share in the joy and transformative power of music,” Mayor Brown concluded.

“I extend my heartfelt gratitude to the Dallas Symphony Orchestra for choosing Glenn Heights as one of their destinations. I also want to express my appreciation to everyone who has worked tirelessly to make this event possible. Your dedication has ensured that this will be an evening to remember. Let us come together to celebrate this extraordinary experience, creating lasting memories and inspiring future generations. Here’s to a night filled with beautiful melodies, community spirit, and boundless pride in our wonderful city.”

When: Saturday, May 25, 2024

8:15 p.m.

Where: Glenn Heights City Center Courtyard

1938 S. Hampton Road, Glenn Heights

Remember to bring your own blankets and lawn chairs.

About the City of Glenn Heights: The City of Glenn Heights was incorporated in 1969 and is located along IH-35 East. A hospitable, business friendly and rapidly growing community divided between- Dallas and Ellis counties, Glenn Heights has a total area of 7.2 sq. miles.