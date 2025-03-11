Suspects Arrested in Major Credit Card Skimming Operation

State, City and Federal Agencies partnered to disrupt multi-million-dollar fraud scheme & prevented more than $5.2 million in potential losses

AUSTIN – The Texas Financial Crimes Intelligence Center, in collaboration with multiple law enforcement agencies, has successfully dismantled a sophisticated credit card skimming operation, leading to the arrest of two Romanian citizens. The operation is estimated to have prevented more than $5.2 million in potential losses to victims in the Dallas-Fort Worth area.

During the execution of a search warrant at the suspects’ residence, law enforcement officers uncovered a fully operational credit card skimmer factory, where the suspects were actively constructing and assembling skimming devices designed to attach to ATMs. Authorities seized hundreds of altered credit cards containing stolen victim information, approximately $16,000 in cash and tools and equipment used to manufacture skimming devices.

Arrested and booked into the Dallas County jail were:

  • Petruta Camelia Ciuperca, 34, Romanian citizen
  • Alexandru Constantin, 34, Romanian citizen

Authorities are seeking a third suspect but are not naming them at this time.

“This case highlights the critical importance of collaboration among law enforcement agencies in combating financial crimes,” said Special Agent Jerry Alvarez of the Texas Financial Crimes Intelligence Center. “Our joint efforts have significantly disrupted an organization that posed a severe threat to individuals and businesses in Texas.”

The investigation was conducted in partnership with the following agencies:

  • Texas Financial Crimes Intelligence Center
  • Irving Police Department
  • Grand Prairie Police Department
  • Garland Police Department
  • Euless Police Department
  • U.S. Customs and Border Protection
  • Texas Department of Public Safety Criminal Investigation Division of North Texas TAG

About the Texas FCIC

The Texas Financial Crimes Intelligence Center, located in Tyler, Texas, is staffed by law enforcement officers and intelligence analysts with extensive experience investigating organized financial crimes, including credit card skimming and shimming that attack fuel dispensers, ATMs, and point of sale terminals, as well as many other types of financial crimes. The Smith County District Attorney’s office runs day-to-day operations at the FCIC, while the Texas Department of Licensing and Regulation reimburses Smith County for operating expenses related to the Center. Visit the FCIC’s website for more information and resources.

