Suspect in Attack on ICE Detention Facility Added to Texas Top 10 Most Wanted List

AUSTIN – The Texas Department of Public Safety (DPS) has added Benjamin Song to the Texas 10 Most Wanted Fugitives List. Texas Crime Stoppers is now offering a cash reward of up to $10,000 for information leading to his arrest. All tips are guaranteed to be anonymous. The Federal Bureau of Investigation is also offering a reward of up to $25,000 for information leading to Song’s arrest and conviction.

Benjamin Hanil Song, 32, is wanted for his alleged involvement in the July 4, 2025, attack on the United States Immigration and Customs Enforcement Detention Facility in Alvarado, Texas. During that attack, an Alvarado Police Officer was shot. Johnson County has now issued warrants for aggravated assault on a public servant, aiding terrorism and engaging in organized crime. A federal arrest warrant has also been issued in the United States District Court, Northern District of Texas, after Song was charged with attempted murder of a federal officer and discharging a firearm during, in relation to and furtherance of a crime of violence.

Song is 5 feet 6 inches tall and weighs about 150 pounds. He has ties to Dallas County, including the cities of Dallas and Addison. Song is also the subject of a Blue Alert, which was issued on Wednesday evening.

Details of the Blue Alert can be found here.

More information about Song or updates in the event of his arrest can be found here.

Funded by the Governor’s Public Safety Office, Texas Crime Stoppers presents cash rewards to any person who provides information that leads to the arrest of one of Texas’ 10 Most Wanted Fugitives, Sex Offenders or Criminal Illegal Immigrants. So far in 2025, DPS and other agencies have arrested 36 Texas 10 Most Wanted Fugitives, Sex Offenders and Criminal Illegal Immigrants, including 13 sex offenders and nine criminal illegal immigrants – with $28,000 in rewards being paid for tips that yielded arrests.

To be eligible for cash rewards, tipsters MUST provide information to authorities using one of the following three methods:

  • Call the Crime Stoppers hotline at 1-800-252-TIPS (8477).
  • Submit a web tip through the DPS website by selecting the fugitive you have information about then clicking on the link under their picture.
  • Submit a Facebook tip by clicking the “SUBMIT A TIP” link (under the “About” section).

All tips are anonymous — regardless of how they are submitted — and tipsters will be provided a tip number instead of using a name.

DPS investigators work with local law enforcement agencies to select fugitives for the Texas 10 Most Wanted Fugitives, Sex Offenders and Criminal Illegal Immigrants Lists. You can find the current lists — with photos — on the DPS website.

