Surgical Acute Unit at Methodist Mansfield Medical Center Earns PRISM® Award

Mansfield, TX – Methodist Mansfield Medical Center proudly announces that the B4 Surgical Acute unit has been honored with the distinguished PRISM® Award, a national recognition for excellence in patient care, teamwork, and nursing leadership. This prestigious award underscores the team’s commitment to delivering high-quality, compassionate care to the community.

The PRISM® Award, presented by the Academy of Medical-Surgical Nurses and the Medical-Surgical Nursing Certification Board, recognizes exceptional medical-surgical units that demonstrate exemplary patient outcomes, professional development, and a strong culture of teamwork.

“We are incredibly proud of our B4 Surgical Acute team for earning this well-deserved recognition,” said Chief Nursing Officer Nora Frasier at Methodist Mansfield Medical Center. “This award is a testament to our nurses unwavering dedication to patient-centered care, innovation, and excellence in nursing. It is the first award in the DFW metroplex.”

The B4 Surgical Acute unit has consistently demonstrated a commitment to best practices in patient safety, clinical education, and collaboration. The unit’s efforts in fostering a supportive and high-performing environment have contributed to outstanding patient satisfaction scores and superior clinical outcomes. This same unit also won the award in 2024.

“This achievement is a reflection of the compassion, skill, and teamwork that define our nursing staff,” said Frasier. “We are honored to receive the PRISM® Award and remain committed to providing exceptional care to our patients every day.”

Methodist Mansfield Medical Center continues to be a leader in healthcare innovation and patient-centered excellence. The PRISM® Award is a significant milestone that highlights the hospital’s ongoing mission to provide top-tier medical care to the North Texas community.

For more information about Methodist Mansfield Medical Center and its award-winning care, visit www.MethodsitHealthSystem.org/Mansfield.