Facebook

Twitter

Pinterest

Today’s rain is tapering off, and will be followed by a sunny weekend – but our next rain maker looms in the far end of the forecast.

Only spotty showers remain from today’s round of rain, and will be cleared out by tonight. Temps are topping out in the mid 50’s area-wide and we’ll drop into the mid 40’s overnight – kept relatively warm by persistent cloud cover. Tomorrow looks sunny with highs climbing up to around 60° with breezy northwest winds. Sunday we warm up to the low 60’s for highs with lighter winds shifting to the south.

Another cold front slips in Sunday night, this one without any rain attached. This will keep Monday’s highs in the upper 50’s to around 60° with breezy north winds, and Monday night we drop down into the mid 30’s thanks to clear skies. Tuesday looks about the same, but with winds returning to the south and a few clouds.