Summertime Sandwich and Burger Limited Time Offers

After being invited to try the new TRUFF Burger at Hat Creek Burger Co., I stopped by the Mansfield location to pick up two combo meals for supper. The flavorful burger is handcrafted with two Goodstock all-beef patties, fried pickles, cheddar cheese, and topped with TRUFF’s Original Hot Sauce, served on a soft but sturdy Martin’s bun.

Hat Creek Burger Co. and TRUFF, the popular Austin-based truffles company, joined forces to create the TRUFF Burger, with the Original Hot Sauce. The zesty sauce definitely adds gusto to each bite of the TRUFF Burger, thanks to their blend of red chili peppers and black truffles.

“We’re proud to be working with such an influential brand to offer our guests this one-of-a-kind burger that’s packed full of flavor,” said Hat Creek Burger Company President & CEO Drew Gressett. “We’ve stayed true to our core values of using only the highest quality ingredients in our food, and now we’ve been fortunate to create something uniquely delicious that incorporates TRUFF, everyone’s favorite truffle-infused hot sauce.”

The limited-time specialty is available for $8.99, but those who sign up for the Hat Creek app only pay $5. Better hurry though, the summertime special TRUFF Burger is only available through August.

Hat Creek Burger Company was founded in 2008 by Drew Gressett out of a food truck in Austin. The Texas-based burger brand is committed to doing things right and with a Texas flair. Its burgers feature beef that’s always fresh and never frozen, served on fresh-baked buns. Hat Creek also serves salads, sandwiches and breakfast options featuring locally sourced meats, eggs and vegetables. There are 26 locations across Texas, including the friendly Mansfield location.

Pollo Campero Chicken Sandwiches

The chicken sandwich wars are heating up again and Pollo Campero is firing the latest shot. Press info says “Bacon has become the must-have ingredient in the latest round of the chicken sandwich wars, with McDonald’s and Chick-fil-A both releasing new bacon-topped chicken sandwiches recently.”

The Guatemalan chicken brand has rolled out two new crispy chicken sandwiches that have become top sellers. My husband and I recently tried both new sandwiches at the Pollo Campero located off I-30 and Cockrell Hill Road in Dallas. These sandwiches are both so good, we hope they’ll stay on Pollo Campero’s permanent menu.

The Buffalo Slaw Chicken Sandwich features the brand’s signature coleslaw and tangy buffalo sauce for a zesty flavor. Be warned, this sandwich packs a bit of a punch.

Their Queso Bacon Chicken Sandwich, topped with Pollo Campero’s new green chile queso and smoky bacon, takes the latest hot food trend of adding bacon to everything and adds even more flavors.

Pollo Campero is offering their Fourth of July Bundle through July 7. The bundle includes 50 pieces of their delicious chicken (Campero fried or mixed), choice of three sides, and 26 rolls or tortillas (2/pack). Available to order online and price varies by location. They are also offering a $5 credit for app users only for National Fried Chicken Day.