Summer Blizzard Menu at Texas Dairy Queen Features Six Flavors

BEDFORD, Texas (June 12, 2024) – This summer, DQ restaurants in Texas are turning up the heat with an irresistible summer Blizzard® Treat menu, featuring six yummy flavors designed to delight taste buds and cool down the hottest days. From classic favorites to new creations, DQ fans will savor this season’s lineup with promising bursts of flavor in each bite.

The new Picnic Peach Cobbler Blizzard® Treat delivers a refreshing summertime escape with the world-famous DQ® soft serve, peach topping and buttery cobbler pieces, blended to absolute Blizzard® Treat perfection.

For peanut butter connoisseurs, the New Peanut Butter Cookie Dough Party Blizzard® Treat is a delectable blend of world-famous DQ soft serve, rich chocolate chip cookie dough, and smooth peanut brittle crunch with sprinkles.

Indulge in the New! Ultimate Cookie Blizzard® Treat where cookie lovers’ dreams come true. This decadent delight is a cookie extravaganza, featuring a medley of OREO®, CHIPS AHOY!® and NUTTER BUTTER® all blended to Blizzard perfection.

DQ restaurants in Texas also will feature several fan favorites this summer including the

Frosted Animal Cookie Blizzard® Treat topped with pink confetti frosting and blended with the DQ vanilla soft serve. Fans also can experience the whimsical wonder of the Cotton Candy Blizzard® Treat with cotton candy sprinkles and the iconic world-famous soft serve. The always popular Brownie Batter Blizzard® Treat is back and rounds out the 2024 summer Blizzard Treat menu.

Fans can order all their favorite Treats and Eats through the DQ Texas mobile app. Sign up for the “Best Treats & Eats in Texas,” learn about great deals and earn rewards. New users receive a free Blizzard Treat (any size) or a Hungr-Buster® just for signing up.

For more than 75 years, DQ restaurants in Texas have been friendly, gathering spots where fans enjoy delicious treats and eats and create fond memories. To be the first to learn about Blizzard of the Month flavors, new product news from the Texas Dairy Queen Operators’ Council or find a store location, follow us on Instagram, Twitter or Facebook or visit dqtexas.com.

About Texas Dairy Queen Operators’ Council

There are few brands as iconic as the DQ brand. Innovative DQ treats and eats, along with the unique DQ restaurant concepts, have positioned DQ restaurants in Texas as a leader in the quick service restaurant industry. The Texas Dairy Queen Operators’ Council is a nonprofit organization made up of DQ franchisees operating in Texas. The Council develops the advertising and marketing program for DQ franchisees in Texas and controls the Texas Country Foods menu along with managing supply/distribution for the nearly 600 DQ restaurants in Texas. The DQ restaurants in Texas are franchised by American Dairy Queen Corporation and the DQ franchise system includes approximately 7,000 franchised locations in the United States, Canada, and more than 20 other countries, including the nearly 600 DQ restaurants in Texas.