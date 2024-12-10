Stuff The Stockings With Fun For Everyone In The Family

Don’t be that person who forgets about the stocking stuffers until the week before Christmas. I’ve seen you roam the grocery store’s aisles while the family is home baking cookies, looking desperate. It’s much more fun to shop for stocking stuffers in advance without visiting the designated aisle with candy and things no one wants or needs. Here are some stocking stuffers that are sure to be loved.

Backup Chargers

ANker power bank

Anker is one of our favorite brands for charging cables and power banks. Whether we’re traveling or just out and about for the day, Anker Power Banks are the perfect accessory for everyone in the family, including your teenagers. With the new Anker Power Bank (10K, Fusion, Built-In Cable), there’s no more searching for cables. Also, with six different colors, everyone can have their favorite color.

Maple Old Fashioned Meat Stick

Maple old fashioned meat stick

Vermont Smoke & Cure offers a new and unique stocking stuffer, courtesy of a pioneering collaboration with WhistlePig Whiskey.

These two iconic Vermont brands have teamed up to create an all-new Maple Old Fashioned Meat Stick, the first cocktail-inspired meat stick on the market. Premium cuts of beef are slow-smoked over retired WhistlePig barrel staves and infused with just a hint of Vermont maple syrup for a unique flavor profile. Available online ($16.99/8 pack) and at select retailers nationwide.

In addition to the new Maple Old Fashioned Meat Sticks, Vermont Smoke & Cure offers a variety of pork, beef, and turkey snacks. These Old Fashioned meat snacks have a unique flavor profile and are perfect for snacking on the go.

Heat Holders Socks, Gloves & Hats

lady wearing pink socks
Photo courtesy Heat Holders

I love stuffing our stockings with fun and practical items. With colder temps in the air, warm socks, beanies and gloves make great gifts.  Heat Holders® socks are more than 7 times warmer than regular cotton socks and 3 times warmer than ordinary thermal socks. Crafted from a luxurious cashmere-like acrylic yarn, and engineered with HeatWeaver® technology, they offer superior insulation against the cold while maintaining excellent moisture-breathing capabilities, keeping your feet warm without overheating and becoming sweaty.

Heat Holders® Amelia cable knit gloves are made with advanced thermal yarn, and include a luxurious HeatWeaver® thermal lining.

The silky, soft lining doesn’t just feel luxurious, it also assures you of cozy fingers in the harsh winter. The gloves’ cuffs are extra long, eliminating the chilly gap between your wrists and your sleeves.

For The Pups- Woof Toys

woof pupsicle
Woof Pupsicle Photo credit Woof Facebook

Woof sent our pups the Starter Pack so our Border Collies and Australian Shepherd could test them out. We put some organic pumpkin in the treat tray and froze it before loading it into the Pupsicle. These were the perfect distraction on a cold, rainy day when our dogs were restless. And when you don’t have time to make your own treats, the pre-made Pops are a healthy, mess-free alternative.

The Pupsicle provides 30+ minutes of play without the risk of choking or splintering. The refill treats are also functionally boosted to support common dog ailments like joint pain, allergy relief, everyday nutrition, and calming.

The Starter Pack has everything you need: pre-made Pops, a Treat Tray to make your own treats, Love Nuggets, and the Pupsicle!

The Bite n’ Brush

dog with toy
Smoke chewing on bite n’ brush from Woof

Woof also sent us the Bite n’ Brush starter pack so our pups could brush their teeth. I was a bit skeptical about how well these would hold up to our super chewers, but they passed the test. While pet-sitting, we gave Smoke a bite n brush to play with, and it kept him busy for over an hour.

Woof’s Bite n’ Brush is a new enrichment toy that transforms dog dental care into a fun and engaging experience. Designed as a “toothbrush for dogs,” the Bite n’ Brush utilizes a unique V-shaped design and specially formulated dental treats to encourage dogs to brush their teeth while enjoying a delicious reward.

Stuff For Teens

Regarding the teenagers’ stockings, I try to mix some fun things with the practical. Sometimes it means socks with fun designs or graphic t-shirts rolled up (Old Navy is the best for graphic tees). My daughter likes finding nail polish, lip gloss, face masks and bath bombs.

This Chill Out eye mask is a fun find for teens.

googly eye pads
Photo:Amazon

The Lying Flat Duck night light is both practical and funny. A perfect nightlight or guiding light in the case of a power outage that will also make you laugh.

flat duck nightlight
Photo: Amazon

Bag charms are also super popular with teens and a good way for them to recognize their bags easily. You can choose super fancy bag charms from brands like Coach and Kate Spade or pop culture bag charms like Hello Kitty and Snoopy. We like this Woodstock bag charm from Urban Outfitters.

woodstock bag charm
Photo:Urban Outfitters

It’s All Fun & Games

Elden Ring video game

Other favorites include board games, card games, video games, and anything that fits in a stocking. Of course, gift cards are also perfect for some, but we like to have some fun and either hide them in a pair of new socks or leave clues for them to find the gift card. Hot video games include Sonic X Shadow Generations – Nintendo Switch, Just Dance 2025, Elden Ring, and Gran Turismo 7.

 

