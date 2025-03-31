STORM POWER OUTAGE CAUSES DISCHARGE AT TRINITY RIVER AUTHORITY WASTEWATER TREATMENT FACILITY IN FERRIS

(ARLINGTON, TEXAS) – A discharge of non-disinfected, treated wastewater occurred Sunday, March 30, at the Trinity River Authority’s Ten Mile Creek Regional Wastewater System plant in Ferris. The discharge was caused by an electrical power outage caused by severe storms in the area. The disinfection process was shut down during the power outage. The electricity has been restored, and the disinfection process has resumed.

All wastewater outflows in excess of 100,000 gallons must be reported to the Texas Commission on Environmental Quality, the public and other designated public officials. The final estimated quantity of the outflow will be reported to TCEQ.

The outflow is diluted, and no public drinking water supplies have been threatened or contaminated by this outflow; no aquatic life has been affected.

People using private drinking water supply wells located within 1/2-mile of the spill site or within the potentially affected area should use only water that has been distilled or boiled at a rolling boil for at least one minute for all personal uses including drinking, cooking, bathing, and tooth brushing. Individuals with private water wells should have their well water tested and disinfected, if necessary, prior to discontinuing distillation or boiling.

People who purchase water from a public water supply may contact their water supply distributor to determine if the water is safe for personal use.

The public is reminded to avoid contact with any waste material, soil or water near the affected area. If the public comes into contact with waste material, soil, or water potentially affected by the outflow, they should bathe and wash clothes thoroughly as soon as possible.

Texas Commission on Environmental Quality
Chapter 319 – General Regulations Incorporated Into Permits
Rule Log No. 99031-319-WT

Figure: 30 TAC §319.303

NOTICE OF SPILL FROM A WASTEWATER FACILITY
A spill from a wastewater treatment or collection facility has occurred.
INFORMATION ABOUT THE SPILL
Facility Name: Trinity River Authority’s Ten Mile Creek Regional Wastewater System   
Contact for further information: Vanassa Joseph (817) 493-5122                                        
Location of the spill: The discharge occurred at the Ten Mile Creek Regional Wastewater System plant, located in Ferris at 1430 Malloy Bridge Circle in Dallas County, Texas 75125.
Estimated time and date of spill: Sunday, March 30, 2025, from 4:35 a.m. until 7:23 a.m.
Estimated volume of the spill (number of gallons): 457,560 gallons
Type of spill: Non-disinfected, treated domestic wastewater.                                               
Explain other:                                                 
Area potentially affected: Tenmile Creek
Suspected cause of spill: Power outage caused by severe storms.

THE FOLLOWING ACTIONS HAVE BEEN TAKEN:

  • Appropriate local governmental officials have been notified.

þ     TCEQ regional office has been notified.

  • The spill has been contained.
  • Increased monitoring of water supply systems has been initiated.
  • The cause of the spill has been corrected.
  • Clean-up activities are in progress.

