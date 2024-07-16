Stewart Praises Methodist Charlton’s People and Mission Commitment

Facebook

New President Aims to Listen to Community Needs and Rally Support for Hospital’s Legacy of Compassionate Care

From running a military base to a hospital, Michael Stewart likes to serve people in a big way.

Stewart is the new president of Methodist Charlton Medical Center in Dallas. He’s returning to the area where he began his healthcare career 20 years ago following his time in the Air Force, where he ran a base.

Stewart started his career in healthcare in 2004 with Dallas-based Tenet Healthcare, working in various administrative roles before moving on to Tennessee-based Community Health Systems. That 12-year stint culminated in his being named CEO of Navarro Regional Hospital in Corsicana.

“When I left the military, I knew I needed to be in an industry that was focused on the mission of serving others. It was between education and healthcare,” Stewart said. “Healthcare won out due to the opportunity to leverage my business acumen and leadership skills.”

In the military, he was responsible for base maintenance, construction, and engineering operations.

“In addition to my general duties as an Air Force officer, my unit’s specific responsibilities gave me the opportunity to interact with a wide variety of stakeholders, key leaders, and politicians,” he said. “Because managing a military base is a lot like running a city, I learned to bring together so many diverse interests to address the needs of the base.”

A Florida native Stewart began the latest chapter of his 20-year career in healthcare on May 21, following six years as chief executive officer of Saline Health System in Arkansas.

“Michael brings a depth of experience to Methodist,” said Pam Stoyanoff, president and chief operating officer of Methodist Health System. “He is passionate about healthcare, our employees, and the communities we serve.”

Stewart has a bachelor’s degree in mechanical engineering from Texas A&M University and a master’s in business administration from the University of Texas at Austin. In the Air Force he achieved the rank of captain and put his engineering skills to use overseeing a variety of construction projects.

Stewart and his wife, Trisha, have a 6-year-old daughter and a 9-year-old son. A lifetime member of the Kappa Alpha Psi Fraternity, he also serves on advisory boards for the Texas A&M Corps of Cadets and UT’s McCombs School of Business.

Stewart said he was attracted to Methodist Charlton because of, simply put, the people and their commitment to the mission.

“For years before I was named president of Methodist Charlton Medical Center, I had the opportunity to connect with executives, physicians, and other key leaders at Methodist Health System who I hold in high regard,” he said. “The way they spoke about their interactions with their colleagues was inspiring. Every conversation seemed to always get back to how they are able to impact the mission of serving others.”

Stewart said his first goal with Methodist Charlton is to ensure that he and others in the organization demonstrate that they are listening to the needs and wants of the community and the hospital team. His second is to rally the community around supporting Methodist Charlton.

“This hospital has been a key member of this community for almost 50 years. There is a lot to celebrate, and we would love the community to be aware of the amazing team that literally assists in miracles every day,” Stewart said.

Stewart said the biggest reward from his profession is “The little things that only the team and I are aware of that made a significant difference in a person’s life. In healthcare, we are charged with providing compassionate, quality care that changes lives. That is a privilege and honor which is reward in itself.”

The biggest challenge?

“The dynamic environment of the industry. No two days are alike, and most days don’t go as planned,” he said. “Healthcare economics are a challenge on both the macro and micro levels.”

During his two decades in the medical industry, Stewart has made a lot of memories. They range from dealing with hurricanes in South Florida in the 2000s to the heroic and herculean efforts displayed by staff during the COVID-19 pandemic.

But his most memorable ones will always be the birth of his two children at one of his hospitals.

“That experience highlighted for me the vulnerabilities that we all have when we enter a hospital. It’s a vital reminder of the trust that is given to healthcare professionals every day and the opportunity we have to impact lives,” he said. “I am forever grateful for the staff and the physicians who comforted and assisted my wife in the delivery. Those were moments that really cemented that this is not just a job, but a calling.”

As for hobbies, well between juggling the responsibilities of being a husband, a father, a friend, and a leader, there’s not much time. However, he said, “I try to work out a few days a week and every now and then watch a movie.”

And he said he’s humbled to be in his new role as the next leader at Methodist Charlton.

“I am fortunate to follow a number of leaders whose legacies will forever be felt,” he said. “Most importantly, I’d like to recognize the thousands of men and women who have made a difference and will forever be part of the Methodist Charlton story.”