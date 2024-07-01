Steps from the most beautiful beaches in Jalisco, Mexico, visit Puerta Vallarta’s Marriott

Facebook

The Marriott Puerto Vallarta holds a special place in my heart as it was the first place I visited in Mexico.

Even more to the point, this property is right down to the hotel where I stayed when I was there the first time years ago.

While that was years back, my recent trip proved the hospitality and smiling faces remain the same, albeit with facelifts and positive renovations for the property.

Since I am based in Dallas these days, the trip was an easy, non-stop flight.

I was there basking in the sun in no time.

The Marriott Puerto Vallarta Resort & Spa is surrounded by the Sierra Madre Mountains and is nestled on Banderas Bay.

Many say the location is just steps from the most beautiful beaches in Jalisco, Mexico.

It is a mountain-meets-ocean resort with a lively beach where you can sit all day in the shade or play in the sun kayaking, paddleboarding, or just swimming in the resort’s largest infinity pool in Puerta Vallarta.

Families traveling with children this summer take note that the resort offers a Kid’s Club with locally inspired activities for kids ages 4 to 12, as well as fun, colorful outdoor and indoor play areas. The club’s staff instructs kids about Mexican culture with Spanish lessons, barro-clay pottery painting, bilingual folktales, Mexican cooking lessons, and other activities.

And for the parents, you can be pampered at the expansive Ohtli Spa with ancient traditional treatments or indulge in some R&R with a cocktail in hand at Nosh, the sleek new beachside bar. Or, how about a tequila-tasting experience led by the resort’s in-house tequila sommelier?

The tequila experience called Tequila Casamagna is one not to miss since this drink is a local favorite.

Tequila Casamagna is a handcrafted tradition. Tequila is a local favorite in Mexico and certainly in Jalisco where they ferment and distill this liquid from the agave plant. At the property, the Tequila is 100% agave born back to 2006 and is distilled by artisan hands and rested in American Oak barrels.

You will have five different tequilas to choose from based on your taste. Most have heard of the white Blanco, aged 72 hours, but there is also the Jovien, aged from one to 10 months; the Reposado, aged from one to two years; the Anejo, aged three to five years; and the Extra Anejo, aged over five years in an oak barrel and distilled twice.

Who knew the world of tequila was so complex?

The best place to enjoy tequila at the resort is the Ceviche and Tequila Bar on the property, which offers a tequila experience inspired by the local culture, flavors, and colors of Puerto Vallarta.

The tequila bar has 270 bottles on display, with 55 different tequila brands and ten traditional mezcals. Of course, you must try the resort’s own brand, CasaMagna, which is worth the sip.

You will also want to save room for the resort’s incredibly special tequila cake, which combines lime and the resort’s signature tequila.

The resort even has a tequila room if you are a real tequila lover.

On my first night, I enjoyed dinner under the shade on the property, experiencing Jalisco at your Table. This experience combined the local flavors in a beautiful outdoor setting.

There are eight dining options at Marriott Puerta Vallarta, from ice cream shops to a Japanese Restaurant to a sports bar to more local fare.

There are also no bad rooms at the resort since each has a balcony or terrace overlooking the ocean, resort, or garden.

Currently, the resort offers summer packages until the end of September.

I stayed on the property for my entire stay because the tranquility was a much-needed respite from my busy world.

However, the resort staff are also happy to arrange off-property excursions and dinner reservations.