Stephen Curry Commemorates Career High Milestone with New Gentleman’s Cut Player’s Exclusive: IV Edition

New York, NY [March 13, 2024] – Four-time NBA Champion and two-time MVP Stephen Curry is elevating his legacy in the spirits world with the release of the Gentleman’s Cut Player Exclusive: IV Edition, a meticulously crafted straight rye whiskey aged 4,000 days. This rare, limited-edition release commemorates Stephen’s remarkable achievement of making 4,000 career three-pointers; an ongoing testament to his precision, dedication, and excellence over 16 NBA seasons.

“Over the years, I’ve found that it’s the countless hours that go into working on your craft that can lead to achieving new records, new heights, and new standards,” said Stephen Curry. “Reaching 4,000 threes is surreal. I never set out chasing numbers—I just wanted to change the game, push the limits, and have fun doing it. This milestone is a testament to the work, the belief, and the amazing teammates who’ve been part of the journey. And, this new Rye Whiskey from Gentleman’s Cut is the perfect expression for this celebration.”

Following the success of his Gentleman’s Cut Kentucky Straight Bourbon Whiskey launch in May 2023, Stephen continues to push boundaries in the premium spirits industry. Game Changer Bourbon releases special edition drops under the Player Exclusive (PE) mark, the latest being the IV Edition, a straight rye whiskey that mirrors his commitment to mastery both on and off the court.

The Gentleman’s Cut Player Exclusive: IV Edition is a one-time release of only 1,000 bottles, making it a must-have for collectors, whiskey connoisseurs, and Stephen fans alike. The whiskey is distinguished by its robust profile, featuring rich notes of cinnamon, caramel, and toasted chestnut, culminating in a warm, smooth finish. The bottle’s bold design reflects the prestige and craftsmanship of the whiskey within, making it a standout addition to any collection.

Available in limited quantities, the Player Exclusive: IV Edition is now available through select retailers and online, offering a rare opportunity to own a piece of history. The limited-edition bottle will be available at $333.

For more on the Gentleman’s Cut Player Exclusive IV Edition, and upcoming exclusives, visit https://www.gentlemanscutbourbon.com/iv-edition, and follow along on instagram @gentlemanscutbourbon.

ABOUT GENTLEMAN’S CUT

Stephen Curry’s Thirty Ink with John Schwartz formed Game Changer, LLC., a joint venture with Boone County Distilling Company in Northern Kentucky, to create Gentleman’s Cut. This Kentucky Straight Bourbon Whiskey from Stephen Curry is aged 5-7 years. The bourbon’s complex mashbill of 75% Corn, 21% Rye and 4% Malted Barley delivers tasting notes of honey, fresh vanilla bean, and rich caramel on the palate. Our inaugural bottling is polished and smooth at 90 proof. We distill our whiskey the traditional way, in a 500-gallon Copper Pot still.