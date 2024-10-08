State Fair Welcomes 95th Red River Rivalry Game Sat. Oct. 12

Facebook

The Allstate® Red River Rivalry between the University of Texas Longhorns and the University of Oklahoma Sooners, played at the State Fair since 1929, marks its 95th consecutive TX/OU showdown on Fair Park’s neutral ground. TX and OU are now under the NCAA Southeastern Conference (SEC). Kickoff time is 2:30 p.m. CT Sat., Oct. 12, and the State Fair urges fans to arrive early. An early arrival helps make sure they have plenty of time to go through security, not only into the fairgrounds but also into Cotton Bowl® Stadium for the game.

The Fair urges TX/OU fans to be aware of updated safety and security measures–including a new bag policy–for the State Fair of Texas®. Check out the Clear Bag Policy for Cotton Bowl Stadium and the Fair at BigTex.com/KnowBeforeYouGo.

Cotton Bowl Stadium Renovations

The single largest investment in Cotton Bowl Stadium’s history – an estimated $140-million, two-year renovation project – is currently underway. The stadium is undergoing exciting renovations, and visitors should keep an eye on signage to ensure a safe and smooth experience.

Improvements include widening concourses and adding escalators, increasing fans’ comfort level while entering and exiting the stadium. This will also include renovations to concessions and restrooms, plus increasing the number of hospitality areas and premium environments. The first phase of renovations to the west side of the stadium is to be completed by September 2025. The second phase of significant renovations to the east side of the stadium will be completed by September 2034.

The University of Texas and the University of Oklahoma have agreed to a contract extension with the City of Dallas and the State Fair of Texas to keep the historic Allstate Red River Rivalry TX/OU football game at the Cotton Bowl during the State Fair of Texas through 2036.

New TX/OU State Fair Tradition

A new tradition to the State Fair of Texas: the Red River Rivalry Flag! has been added. In addition to the lights on the Top o’ Texas Tower and decorative lighting throughout the fairgrounds – like those shining on the Hall of State, Tower Building, and along Nimitz Dr. and First Ave. – fairgoers can view the massive flag featuring the previous year’s winner of this iconic college football rivalry. The flag is displayed on the State Fair Midway near the 500-foot-tall Top o’ Texas Tower. The 2024 TX/OU winning team’s flag will be raised after the game, around 6:30 p.m.

Plan Your Travel to TX/OU Game

Due to a 2:30 p.m. local kick-off, larger crowds may already be out enjoying the Fair, so plan your travel to the fairgrounds accordingly. The State Fair of Texas will open early at 7 a.m. to allow fans to arrive and enjoy the Fair before game time, so plan your travel to the fairgrounds accordingly. All game tickets include admission to the most iconic pre-game party of the year on game day, the State Fair of Texas. Your game ticket will be your ticket to enter the State Fair and Cotton Bowl Stadium. Be sure to download your game tickets and save them to your phone before arriving at the fairgrounds in case of any connectivity issues due to the large crowds.

State Fair Will Call opens at 7 a.m. The Will Call booth is located just outside of the fairgrounds at 816 S. Second Ave., across from the Music Hall at Fair Park. Official State Fair parking lots are located at Gates 2, 5, 6, 8, 10, 11, 13, and 15. All gates will open at 7 a.m. The Fair encourages fans to take exit 48A towards Haskell Avenue off I-30 for quicker parking lot access. Rideshare (taxi, Uber, Lyft, Alto, etc.) drop-off and pick-up will be located at Gate 1, which is located at Gurley Ave & S. Haskell Ave. (4200 block of Gurley Avenue). Coupon Booths and Online Coupon Pick-up Centers will open at 7 a.m. Purchase advance coupons at BigTex.com and skip the long lines. Pick up your coupon orders at a Hospitality Center instead of a Coupon Booth. Hospitality Centers and Information Booths will open at 7 a.m.

Outdoor concessions Open at 8 a.m. Oct. 12

Outdoor and concessions inside the Tower Building Food Court and the Texas Midway will open at 8 a.m. The SEC Network LIVE from the Red River Rivalry will be in front of the Hall of State on Friday afternoon for The Paul Finebaum Show (2-6 p.m.). On Saturday morning for Marty & McGee starts at 8 a.m. followed by SEC Nation starting at 9 a.m., all Texas time. Fans are urged to arrive early to participate. SEC Nation presented by Regions Bank will be at the State Fair of Texas on Oct. 12 from 9-11 a.m. CT as well as on SEC Network and is available for streaming through the ESPN App. For more details on sign regulations for SEC Nation, please visit https://www.secsports.com/championships/sec-nation#faq.

All exhibit buildings, outdoor exhibits, and indoor concessions (except the Tower Building, which opens earlier) will open at 9 a.m. Gates to the Cotton Bowl will open at 12:30 p.m. Beat the crowds and enter the stadium early for pre-game excitement. Concessions stands inside the stadium will be open. Cotton Bowl Stadium is being renovated to improve the overall fan experience, so please look for special directional signage throughout the grounds to assist with guiding you to your gate into the stadium. Barstool Sports: The Barstool College Football Show broadcasts live from the Red River Rivalry for the first time. Fans can join the audience for the show hosted by Kayce Smith, Dave Portnoy, Dan Big Cat Katz, and Brandon Walker, with Big Ev, on the State Fair Midway at 12:30 p.m. Texas time.

Clear Bag Policy for TX/OU Game

A clear bag policy is in effect for all events at Cotton Bowl Stadium within Fair Park. Visit BigTex.com/Football for more details. DART trains and buses will become more crowded as game-time approaches. For DART schedules, visit DART.org/StateFair. All guests will be screened for weapons as they enter the State Fair. Bags, purses, coolers, and similar containers are screened as well and subject to search. There is a NEW bag policy for the State Fair of Texas, which includes no bags or coolers larger than 9”x10”x12”. Read the Fair’s Guest Code of Conduct before entering the grounds, visit BigTex.com/CodeofConduct.

After the game, stick around to enjoy the fun and attractions the State Fair of Texas has to offer. Catch Keegan McInroe & Band on the Bud Light Stage in front of Cotton Bowl Stadium. Enjoy fireworks at the Mattress Firm Illumination Sensation at 8:00 p.m. along the Esplanade or see Dingos Rock & Roll perform at 8 p.m. on the Yuengling Flight Stage in the Grove on Nimitz. Headliner St. Paul and the Broken Bones performs on the Chevrolet Main Stage on Lone Star Boulevard at 8:30 p.m. The State Fair Midway is open on Saturday until 11 p.m.

Oct. 12 Fair Closing Time

Buildings close at 9 p.m., except the Tower Building, which closes at 10 p.m. For safety reasons, due to the anticipated large crowd, the nightly Kroger Starlight Parade will not occur on Saturday, October 12. For a map of the fairgrounds, visit BigTex.com/Map. For a full schedule of events, visit BigTex.com/Schedule.

For a list of locations on the fairgrounds to watch the TX/OU game, visit BigTex.com/WatchParty. For a list of Red River Rivalry-themed foods, visit BigTex.com/RRRFood.

With more than 100 things to do every day, all included with admission, the State Fair of Texas is the best tailgate experience of the year. The 2024 State Fair runs through Sunday, October 20.