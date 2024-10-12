State Fair Not Involved in Fair Park Dispute

Facebook

Statement from the State Fair of Texas: We are saddened by the recent news regarding our home, Fair Park. We want to reiterate to the public that the State Fair of Texas is in no way involved in the dispute between Fair Park First, OVG360, and the City of Dallas. This dispute is related to the year-round management of Fair Park. The State Fair of Texas is a private not-for-profit organization that is a tenant in Fair Park. The State Fair operates under a lease agreement with the City of Dallas. Our hope is that this dispute will be resolved quickly in the best interest of the future of Fair Park and our surrounding community.

We have been a proud partner of the City of Dallas and Fair Park for 138 years. The State Fair generates millions of dollars in funding from the annual fair exposition and provides a large portion of these funds to the City of Dallas for the historic preservation of Fair Park – more than $41 million directed to City for Fair Park over past 10 years. The remaining proceeds fund other important initiatives of our nonprofit mission – Big Tex Urban Farms, Big Tex Scholarship Program, Big Tex Business Masterclass, Big Tex Community Giving Program, Big Tex Community Engagement Day, Big Tex Youth Livestock Auction, etc. – or are reinvested back into the fair event to continue hosting fairgoers at the most Texan place on Earth. In addition, the State Fair is estimated to bring in up to $680 million to the North Texas economy annually.

The State Fair of Texas

The Fair is unwavering in its commitment to Fair Park and is dedicated to operating in a fiscally responsible manner to ensure that the Fair will continue to thrive for future generations. The State Fair’s financials are annually audited by Ernst & Young and posted to BigTex.com, in addition to the Fair’s Annual Report, to ensure transparency.

We hope fairgoers will continue to come out to the State Fair of Texas before we close on Sunday, October 20. When you have fun at the State Fair for 24 days each fall, it allows the State Fair to reinvest back into the community 365 days per year. In 2023, the State Fair’s philanthropic and Fair Park giving totaled nearly $15.8 million.