Spring Starts Early: Kevin’s Focus DFW Forecast for Monday, February 19, 2024

Meteorological Spring doesn’t start until Friday, March 1st, but Spring temperatures have arrived and will stick around a while.

Today will be a pleasant day with highs in the upper 60’s and breezy south winds. Overnight lows tonight will be chilly in the low 40’s. Tomorrow we’ll warm into the upper 70’s (with some reaching 80°), and then overnight lows only drop to the mid 50’s. Wednesday we should be in the low 80’s area-wide with gusty southwest winds. Lows that night will be in the mid-upper 50’s.

Thursday we should warm up to the mid 70’s before a cold front arrives and switches winds around to the north. We’ll drop into the mid 40’s that night, then Friday should be just a bit cooler with highs in the upper 60’s and light north winds. Friday night we cool in the low 40’s, then we’re right back to the mid 70’s Saturday. Sunday we’ll be close to 80° once again.

Looking ahead, models seem to be in agreement that we shouldn’t see any really cold air for the remainder of the month. That severe weather event for the end of the month that drove some social media chatter appears to have shifted northeast, so that shouldn’t be a factor either. Pretty mild end to Winter!