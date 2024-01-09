Spotlight on local news and its role in a healthy democracy

Facebook

Twitter

Pinterest

WASHINGTON, D.C., Jan. 8, 2024 — With thousands of local, state and federal elections on the line in 2024, finding solutions to the local news crisis has never been more imperative. That’s why the fifth annual National News Literacy Week (Jan. 22–26) will highlight the vital role of local news in keeping communities informed and connected.

National News Literacy Week raises awareness of news literacy as an essential life skill and provides the public, educators, students and parents with easy-to-adopt tools and tips for navigating our information landscape. The week is co-presented by the News Literacy Project, a nonpartisan nonprofit that teaches people how to tell fact from fiction in the news and information they consume, and The E.W. Scripps Company, a diversified media company and one of the nation’s largest local TV broadcasters.

A public service announcement campaign that will air in video, print and digital formats will empower media consumers to be discerning about the information they share online and to consider how their actions impact public trust and connection to their communities. Shareable graphics with news literacy tips will be available to the public on NewsLiteracyWeek.org. The media and public can support and follow the conversation using #NewsLiteracyWeek.

The week also will showcase free events for the public featuring innovative leaders who are spearheading solutions to the local news crisis as well as special sessions for educators and students, including a virtual conversation with the Washington Post’s TikTok team and a skills-building webinar. For more details and to learn how to get involved, visit NewsLiteracyWeek.org.

For everyone

Monday, Jan. 22, at 7 p.m. ET

Extra, Extra: How to solve the local news crisis

Register here.

An in-person and livestreamed discussion at the National Press Club in Washington, D.C., with:

Wednesday, Jan. 24, at 5 p.m. ET

How student journalists are filling the gap in local news

Register here.

A student-led, virtual panel discussion about how young people ensure their audiences have access to relevant and high-quality journalism. Featuring:

Thursday, Jan. 25, at 7 p.m. ET

How to find local news you can trust

Register here.

A virtual webinar for anyone interested in learning how to determine whether local sources of news are credible. Featuring: