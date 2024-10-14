“SPOONS FOR SMILES” Benefiting Children’s Miracle Network Hospitals October 19

Facebook

BEDFORD, Texas (October 14, 2024) – DQ® restaurants in Texas are spreading smiles through a special initiative for Texas kids benefiting Children’s Miracle Network Hospitals. Spoons for Smiles is set for Saturday, October 19 at participating DQ restaurants in Texas and participation is easy.

Fans simply order a Blizzard® Treat of any size at their favorite DQ restaurant in Dallas or Fort Worth and $1 will be donated by Texas Dairy Queen Operators’ Council to the local member children’s hospital for each Blizzard Treat purchased with up to $50,000 donated.

“Spoons for Smiles is more than just an event—it’s a way to make a lasting impact on the lives of Texas children,” Lou Romanus, CEO of Texas Dairy Queen Operators’ Council. “By supporting Children’s Miracle Network Hospitals, we’re helping to ensure that kids across Texas receive the care they need. It’s an honor to be part of a community effort that brings joy and hope to so many families.”

The DQ Fall Blizzard Treat menu is available at participating locations for a limited time and includes the Pumpkin Pie Blizzard Treat; French Silk Pie Blizzard Treat; NEW! Caramel Java Chip Blizzard Treat; OREO® Fudge Brownie Blizzard Treat; REESE’S PIECES® Cookie Dough Blizzard Treat; and the Royal NY Cheesecake Blizzard Treat.

Children’s Miracle Network Hospitals in Texas include:

– Hendrick Children’s Hospital (Abilene – Sweetwater)

– Dell Children’s Medical Center (Austin)

– Harrington Cancer and Health Foundation (Amarillo)

– CHRISTUS Southeast Texas Jasper Memorial (Beaumont-Port Arthur)

– Driscoll Children’s Hospital (Corpus Christi)

– Children’s Health (Dallas)

– El Paso Children’s Hospital Foundation (El Paso)

– Cook Children’s Medical Center (Fort Worth)

– Texas Children’s Hospital (Houston)

– UMC Children’s Hospital (Lubbock)

– Medical Center Health System Foundation (Odessa-Midland)

– Shannon Medical Center (San Angelo)

– CHRISTUS Children’s (San Antonio)

– CHRISTUS Trinity Mother Frances Health System (Tyler-Longview)

– Baylor Scott & White McLane Children’s Medical Center (Waco-Temple-Bryan)

– United Regional Health Care System (Wichita Falls)

Children’s Miracle Network Hospitals serve kids and their families across Texas including Nolan and his family who turned to CHRISTUS Children’s in San Antonio when Nolan’s mom noticed something strange in his eye during playtime. By the end of the week, Nolan was diagnosed with retinoblastoma, a form of cancer that develops in the retina. To remove the tumor in its entirety, Nolan’s left eye was surgically removed and immediately following the surgery, an orbital implant was placed to keep Nolan’s eye muscles in shape while he healed. Eight weeks after surgery, Nolan was fitted for a prosthetic eye, his “superhero eye”, as he likes to call it.

Today, Nolan loves reading and hanging out with his little brother. He enjoys playing baseball, doing karate and is still partial to superheroes. Although Nolan is cancer-free, he enjoys going to his six-month check-ups at the “big hospital” and seeing his friends in the Child Life Zone.

For more than 75 years, Texans have been drawn to DQ restaurants for the delicious frozen treats and the unique, Texas-centric food menu featuring food items that can’t be enjoyed anywhere outside of Texas. There’s the Dude® CLASSIC Chick’n Fried Steak Sandwich and the Hungr-Buster, the BeltBuster® with two quarter-pound patties, and the truly awesome Triple-Buster®.

About Texas Dairy Queen Operators’ Council

There are few brands as iconic as the DQ brand. Innovative DQ treats and eats, along with the unique DQ restaurant concepts, have positioned DQ restaurants in Texas as a leader in the quick service restaurant industry. The Texas Dairy Queen Operators’ Council is a nonprofit organization made up of DQ franchisees operating in Texas. The Council develops the advertising and marketing program for DQ franchisees in Texas and controls the Texas Country Foods menu along with managing supply/distribution for the nearly 600 DQ restaurants in Texas. The DQ restaurants in Texas are franchised by American Dairy Queen Corporation and the DQ franchise system includes approximately 7,000 franchised locations in the United States, Canada, and more than 20 other countries, including the nearly 600 DQ restaurants in Texas.

For more information about the Texas Dairy Queen Operators’ Council, visit dqtexas.com or follow us on Instagram, Twitter or Facebook.

About Children’s Miracle Network Hospitals

Children’s Miracle Network Hospitals was founded more than 40 years ago with the vision to Change Kids’ Health, Change the Future. The organization has raised over $8.5 billion for 170 children’s hospitals by empowering and engaging with local communities and businesses. All donations benefit local member hospitals to fund what’s needed most, like critical life-saving treatments and healthcare services, innovative research, vital pediatric medical equipment, child life services that put kids’ and families’ minds at ease during difficult hospital stays, and financial assistance for families who could not otherwise afford these health services.

Together, we can change kids’ health. Together, we can change the future. To learn about Children’s Miracle Network Hospitals and your local member children’s hospital, visit cmnhospitals.org.