Speaker Dade Phelan Issues Statement on 2023 Legislative Achievements Following House Adjourning Sine Die

AUSTIN, Texas – Texas Speaker of the House Dade Phelan today released a statement regarding the passage of historic border security legislation in the fourth-called special session and the many legislative achievements delivered to Texans by the Legislature over the course of the year:

“The Texas House concludes the special session today having passed strong border security measures that will soon cross Governor Abbott’s desk to be signed into law. Amid the Biden Administration’s continued disregard for the safety and security of our communities, this legislation sends a clear message that we, as a state, will not stand by as the federal government allows a historic flood of illegal immigration and cartel-fueled chaos to endanger Texans and damage private property. We have seen this unprecedented crisis extend far beyond border communities, with deadly drugs like fentanyl taking the lives of innocent people across the country and human traffickers profiting off the Biden Administration’s open borders. I am proud of the hard work and dedication the Texas House has shown in addressing this escalating crisis, and I thank my House colleagues for joining me in the fourth-called special session to better secure the Texas-Mexico border.”

Border security legislation passed by the Texas House in the most recent special session includes:

Senate Bill 3: allocating an additional $1.54 billion for construction, operation, and maintenance of border barrier infrastructure and border security operations, in addition to the $5.1 billion investment on border security from the regular session.

Senate Bill 4: creating a criminal offense related to illegal entry or presence in Texas and authorizing a judge or magistrate to order the removal of persons who violate the law.

These measures build upon other strong border security initiatives passed by the Texas Legislature earlier in the year, including:

Designating Mexican cartels as foreign terrorist organizations;

Prosecuting fentanyl deaths as murder;

Empowering border patrol to arrest criminals for state offenses; and

Deterring crime along the border by increasing the mandatory minimum sentence for human smuggling and operating a stash house.

“Over the course of 2023, the Texas House has worked tirelessly to continue laying the groundwork for a safer, more promising future for all Texans. Whether historic property tax relief for home and business owners, expanding access to quality health care and behavioral health care services, investing in infrastructure expansion and improvement projects, boosting workforce development, and cost-of-living adjustments for retired teachers, Texas House members came together to address the most important issues facing our respective districts and our state as a whole. As Texas continues to grow and lead the nation in economic opportunity, I am confident the many wide-ranging achievements of the 88th Legislature will continue to keep our state the most promising in the nation.”

In addition to those outlined above, this year, the 88th Legislature delivered a broad range of victories for Texas, including: