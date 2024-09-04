Southfork Ranch Offers Exciting Fall Events

Southfork Ranch has a busy schedule of events for the fall season, hosting an array of unique events ranging from a BBQ and music festival to a Dallas TV show themed expo. The iconic ranch is not just a place for reliving fond memories of the past, but it’s also the perfect place to make new memories and try new experiences.

Smokeout Barbecue & Music Fest

Join the fun at Southfork Ranch for the first Smokeout Barbecue & Music Fest Sat., Sept. 7 from 2-11 p.m. Enjoy a day filled with mouthwatering barbecue, fiery competition and live music. Witness pitmasters from across Texas face off in a high-stakes showdown sanctioned by The Outlaw Barbecue Association. After the competition, make sure to get your tickets for a live concert featuring an exciting lineup of country artists, including Casey Donahue. Buy tickets at https://mesquitearena.vbotickets.com/event/Smokeout_Fest/132938.

Southfork Experience Features Dallas cast members

Get ready for a weekend of unparalleled entertainment at the heart of the beloved TV show “Dallas” Friday-Sun. Oct. 25-27. Immerse yourself in the world of “Dallas” and mingle with your favorite stars who brought the drama and excitement to life. Whether you’re a casual viewer or a die-hard fan, there’s something for everyone to enjoy.
Buy tickets at https://www.southforkexperience.com/.

Big Little Brawlers

The Big Little Brawlers from the Micro Wrestling Federation are bringing the heat to Southfork Ranch Sat., Ocdt. 26 from 8-10 p.m.. Experience the thrill of a full-scale, WWE-type event featuring an entire cast under five feet tall. Watch as the Micro Wrestlers body slam, bear hug and headlock their way through an evening of nonstop action. Don’t miss out on this unforgettable night of excitement and adrenaline-pumping action. Buy tickets at https://www.microwrestling.com/events/southforkranch.

Southfork Ranch Murder Mystery Dinner

Someone has been murdered at Southfork’s mansion and it’s your job to find out whodunit. Enjoy a four-course dinner at this murder-mystery dinner, Thurs. Oct. 31. Arrival at 6:30 p.m. with dinner and show from 7-10 p.m. More details will be announced at a later date, but mark your calendars now for a festive Halloween night.
For more information, visit southforkranch.com/events.

